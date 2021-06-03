





Article content Take one big step to the left, here is the new King. On June 1, St Joe’s Celtics offensive tackle Sam King signed with the Edmonton Wildcats of the Canadian Junior Football League. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The new junior football King of Edmonton Back to video “(I’m) excited for a new opportunity in football,” King said. “Moving there will be a big step in becoming a better football player and the competition is going to be a big jump from high school and that’s how I feel about it. Life is about moving on, going to new places and experiencing new things.” Celtics Head Coach Trevor Prichard owns a mental rolodex of athletic attributes he ascribed to the Grande Prairie resident. In fact, Prichard rolled out one particular superlative, calling the six-foot-five teen a “road grader.” “He can play in the pass game; he can play in the run game. Once he gets his hands on you, (where) his feet are moving, you’re going somewhere, just probably not where you want to,” Prichard said, with an easy laugh afterward.

Article content The sideline boss was confident enough to position a rookie at the left tackle position in 2019, arguably the most important position on the offensive line as the left tackle protects the blind side of a right-handed quarterback from the outside speed and pass rush. “He’s about 300 pounds but he’s not a fat or un-athletic 300 pounds,” Prichard said. “He’s a kid that puts a ton of time in the gym. (The Wildcats are) getting a monster and I don’t think he’s done growing. He’s surprisingly fast and as an offensive lineman you don’t need to run 40-yards plus in order to show your speed. You really need a 10 by 10 space to show your athleticism, quickness and speed and dominate in there and he certainly does that.” Here’s a situation where some high-school football players are, no doubt, somewhat coloured green with envy, Celtics green in this case, as King played one year of football before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. King was a basketball player for St. Joe’s prior to making the conversion from travelling to tackles. The 18-year-old doesn’t believe his competitive experience will make a difference, saying the Edmonton club contacted him, not the other way around. “(They want me for a reason) is how I’m looking at it,” King said. “Just because I played one season doesn’t mean I can’t play. People might say ‘oh, he doesn’t have enough experience’ but it’s about giving people a chance. Clearly they want me and I want to be with them and help them win some games.

Article content “(Wildcats Head Coach Darcy) Park really sees my potential and I could probably start my first year if I work really hard, show interest for the game and show them what I’ve got.” Hoops to head butts Prior to lacing up the cleats for his first football game, King spent time lacing up his court shoes for another Celtics team over at St. Joe’s. “I played basketball for about four years and that was a good time,” King said. “I really enjoyed playing basketball but I didn’t see (myself) moving forward with it. So I decided to change things up in my Grade 11 year, I decided to switch to football and I really see that as a good opportunity that I decided to take. With basketball, I had such a good time just hanging out with my guys and stuff but with football the atmosphere is completely different and more electric, is how I feel about it.” When Prichard saw the six-foot-five playing in a game, the Celtics boss thought King’s athletic talent didn’t quite suit the game he was playing. “He was gun shy about playing football but I saw this gigantic behemoth and I said ‘you’re playing the wrong sport, son. You’re not getting any smaller, you’re not a think fella and you’re going to keep getting thick and at the end of the day there is a sport we’d love to see you play,’” Prichard said. “He took a chance and came with us and I think he fell in love (with football). The team took him in, embraced him and were patient with the fact he hadn’t played a lot of football. He’s been one of hugest surprises but also I honestly think he’s got a lot of football (left) to play. I think he’s going to do great things because God has given him the abilities of size and athleticism. It’s remarkable.” Prichard noted he didn’t cajole King to play football, he let the teen make the decision for himself. “He just decided he wanted to take a shot and make football his sport and that was a huge jump for him,” Prichard said. “He trusted us, took a chance and he never looked back, never went back to basketball and we think he made the right move for him.”

