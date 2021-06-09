Nick Walker ready for his next football challenge, signs with Valley Huskers
It can be difficult to pinpoint an exact moment in time when the gears clicked, probably less so to recall a specific event.
On June 1, former Grande Prairie Composite Warriors linebacker Nick Walker signed with the Chilliwack- based Valley Huskers of the Canadian Junior Football League.
“(Signing is) a dream come true, as I actually never thought about playing junior, the next level, until the end of my Grade 9 season (when) I played in the Alberta Summer Games,” Walker said. “After that, I was thinking maybe I can go far with this.”
Grande Prairie hosted the Alberta Summer Games in 2018 and the six foot, 235 pound defender was on the Zone 8 football team, under the guidance of former Grande Prairie Broncos head coach Anthony Wall.
Warriors Head Coach Symon Pfau had nothing but gracious things to say about an 18-year-old who plays hard, plays with intensity and passion for the pigskin.
“He’s such a good kid to have on your team,” Pfau said. “He’s one of those guys that you don’t get a lot of them, where you can say ‘hey, I want you to do this’ and he does it with a smile on his face. I think he’s the type of kid who will do well at the next level because he’ll put in the work and he just loves football. I’m excited for him to continue playing.”
The soon to be Composite grad had many teams picking up the phone and delivering a gridiron sales pitch, the Chilliwack club doing the most damage in terms of a direct hit.
“The one thing Walker liked about Chilliwack is they got him involved in their off-season program early,” Pfau added. “They were sending him workouts and defensive philosophies and he’s such a football nerd that I think that really appealed to him.”
No doubt Walker appreciated the candor, the willingness of the Valley Huskers to allow him into the inner sanctum, as it were, but a certain vibe also played a part in his decision.
“The way (head coach Bob Reist) runs his practices, it just fits better for me,” Walker added. “And the team culture is perfect, the setting is perfect. It’s too good to be true.”
Walker primarily played linebacker for the Warriors, but he was a man wearing many football hats, hanging out in different rooms, under the tutelage of Pfau and previous head coach Travis Miller.
“I’m very versatile. I’ve played long-snapper, done a bit of kicking, running back, fullback and tight end, for a little bit,” Walker said.
“(The Valley Huskers) are getting a utility knife,” Pfau said, adding to the list of positional postal codes for Walker. “He’s played middle linebacker for us, he’s played outside linebacker, defensive line, fullback and he’s done really well at any position we’ve put him in. He has great fundamentals and a skill set that is broad and that can handle almost anything.”
Walker is eager to get going on the next phase of his football journey but he’s tempered his expectations, realizing there are limitations, expectations and practicalities that go along with being a first-year player on a better team in a markedly better league.
“I do have the potential for a starting position but the competition is very high,” Walker said, while noting “I am always looking for the competition.” “I’m not going in and expecting to start (but I do) want to go in and learn who their best players are. If it so happens I get a starting position, then good for me.”