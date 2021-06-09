Nick Walker ready for his next football challenge, signs with Valley Huskers

Article content

It can be difficult to pinpoint an exact moment in time when the gears clicked, probably less so to recall a specific event.

On June 1, former Grande Prairie Composite Warriors linebacker Nick Walker signed with the Chilliwack- based Valley Huskers of the Canadian Junior Football League.

“(Signing is) a dream come true, as I actually never thought about playing junior, the next level, until the end of my Grade 9 season (when) I played in the Alberta Summer Games,” Walker said. “After that, I was thinking maybe I can go far with this.”

Grande Prairie hosted the Alberta Summer Games in 2018 and the six foot, 235 pound defender was on the Zone 8 football team, under the guidance of former Grande Prairie Broncos head coach Anthony Wall.

Warriors Head Coach Symon Pfau had nothing but gracious things to say about an 18-year-old who plays hard, plays with intensity and passion for the pigskin.

“He’s such a good kid to have on your team,” Pfau said. “He’s one of those guys that you don’t get a lot of them, where you can say ‘hey, I want you to do this’ and he does it with a smile on his face. I think he’s the type of kid who will do well at the next level because he’ll put in the work and he just loves football. I’m excited for him to continue playing.”