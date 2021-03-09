The Wood Buffalo 2022 Arctic Winter Games postponed, no make-up date announced
The 2022 Arctic Winter Games, set to be held in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has been postponed by the games organizers and the province of Alberta, as the continuing COVID-19 pandemic claims another international sporting event.
The games, originally scheduled to take place in Wood Buffalo from March 6-12 of next year, will be rescheduled to a later date yet to be announced.
“The health and safety of our circumpolar participants, coaches and volunteers is of paramount concern, and although it is a great disappointment that we must postpone the 2022 Arctic Winter Games, we are steadfast in our decision,” games International Committee president John Flynn said in a statement released March 3. “The International Committee engaged in an extensive consultative process with both the Wood Buffalo 2022 Host Society and our valued Chefs de Mission from Participating Units. We considered their critical feedback, we analysed the relevant risks and considered our tolerance for those risks, and we learned from best practices employed by other Major Games leaders to come to this difficult decision.”
The 2020 Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse were also cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular to Grande Prairie athletes, Team Alberta North was supposed to send 246 athletes, coaches, cultural participants and mission staff to the games.
Held every two-years, the Arctic Winter Games has representation from the following countries and territories: Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, Alaska, Greenland, Russia, Nunavik (northern Quebec) and the indigenous people (Sami) of Norway, Sweden, Russia and Finland.
“ The Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games Host Society supports the decision and understands the significant considerations involved in the planned postponement of the games,” Wood Buffalo games co-chair Melissa Blake said. “We would like to thank the community and our volunteers for their continued support as we prepared to welcome the (games) at a later date.”