Final time this season for the Grande Prairie Storm

Vandekamp has attempted to create scholarship opportunities for every player on his roster, rewarding his skaters with playing time for all the diligence displayed this season. Consequently, Vandekamp didn’t really attempt lineup consistency until the Fort McMurray Oil Barons series in mid-April. That egalitarian behavior—something he wouldn’t attempt during a normal season—might partially explain the club’s 7-8-1 record heading into the final series of the year.

Being a competitive guy by nature, Storm Head Coach and General Manager Mike Vandekamp would prefer to complete the season of COVID-19 with something that hasn’t happened since a pair of exhibition games against the Olds Grizzlys back in early November: namely two consecutive wins.

The Grande Prairie Storm finish the Alberta Junior Hockey League season when they travel to the suburbs of Edmonton for a two-game series against the Sherwood Park Crusaders this weekend.

“Well, you know we haven’t had a chance to build any consistency, let’s be perfectly honest,” Vandekamp said. “We’ve been paused four times this year for lengthy periods of time so you’re constantly restarting. … It is what it is and this hockey season we’ve done the best we can to try and push through. The players have been extremely committed throughout the season, done a really good job of sticking with this thing.”

Last weekend the Storm kicked off the final home series of the season— a 4-3 shootout win over the Crusaders on Friday night-before dropping the back half of the two-game series in a 4-1 loss on Saturday afternoon at Revolution Place.

With no post-season this year, puck drop on the penultimate game is 7 p.m. on Friday night; the final engagement of the regular season set for 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Both games are on Hockey TV.

Are special teams special?

According to the AJHL website, the team is first in the league in powerplay efficiency heading into the last weekend of the season, converting 18 goals from 66 chances—a 30 per cent conversion rate–and tied for second overall on the penalty kill, allowing 14 goals against in 80 opportunities, good enough for an 80 per cent effective rate.

.Sure, the numbers sound and look great on paper—any coach at any competitive level of hockey would take those particular numbers—but everything about success on special teams echoes hollow in the ears of Vandekamp.

“We’ve been really working hard on our game; we’ve been treating this as best we can,” Vandekamp said. “We’re focused, our practices have been good, we’re preparing for games like we would in any regular season situation but I’m just telling you it’s not the same. Are we trying? Sure we are, but it’s not the same.”