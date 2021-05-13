Brenan Jones joins the ranks of the Grande Peace Athletic Club Storm
The Grande Peace Athletic Club hired Brenan Jones as the head coach of the new U13 AA Storm hockey club.
Grande Prairie Minor Hockey Association Technical Director Brett Stephenson—the man who beat the drum the loudest in the hiring of Jones—is happy to see him transition into a leadership position within GPAC.
“We believe he deserves the job wholeheartedly and we’re excited to see what kind of year we do have moving into next (hockey season),” Stephenson said.
This club will now re-brand itself as the U13 AA Storm. They will play in the Northern Alberta Hockey League.
GPMHA and GPAC released a joint statement on May 8, announcing both U13 AA (formerly the Peewee AA Knights) teams will wear the GPAC Storm colours for the upcoming season and beyond.
Mike Murray will the head coach of the other U13 AA Knights club that made the move over to the Storm.
Naturally, Jones is excited for the opportunity, but sounded more stoked for the players who will benefit from the resources within GPAC.
“I am happy and grateful to be named the head coach of one of the U13 AA teams here in Grande Prairie,” Jones said. “The news that we will be a part of GPAC is exciting as it opens doors for our players and coaches with mental training, physical fitness, and specialty coaching that our parents and kids are asking for at this level. GPAC has a long list of assets for us to tap into and the development of our kids will be top notch in the country at this level.”
Last season, Jones learned and developed as an assistant coach to Kevin Poston and the U13 AA Knights, with COVID-19 wiping out the competitive schedule of the NAHL.
Jones is a familiar face in the hallways at the Coca-Cola Centre but for Stephenson–as much as the technical director is impressed with his coaching acumen, his ability to establish positive relationships with players and parents and overall level of preparedness and passion—the appointment was anything but a formality.
Stephenson wanted to make it clear Jones wasn’t handed the job, he had to be prepared to earn it, same as every other candidate in line for the position.
“Part of my job is to go through, along with our board, all the applicants that come in and to make sure we’re looking at everything: the past years success on and off the ice, quality person, good background, passionate for hockey,” Stephenson said. “None of these jobs are just stamped; we do go through it with our application process. We do interview all our applicants. I take it very serious and the board does as well. We want to make sure we have the right people involved and in charge of our players because it can be a long year if the right person isn’t at the helm.”