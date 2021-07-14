Varcoe: Renewable energy gains traction in Alberta, amid strong backing for oil and gas

The energy transition is gaining traction and changing attitudes across the country — including in Alberta.

A new national poll shows support for oil and gas remains solid in the province, while a majority of Albertans also back wind and solar developments.

The survey by the Angus Reid Institute indicates 54 per cent of Canadians believe investing in alternative energy sources such as hydrogen, solar and wind should be a priority for addressing Canada’s energy supply.

In Alberta, that figure sits at one-third.

Investing instead in oil, natural gas and coal production is the priority for 21 per cent of Albertans, compared with 12 per cent nationally.

However, nearly half of Albertans — 46 per cent — believe both areas should be given equal priority, compared with 34 per cent nationally.

“This data shows us there is a mindset that is tilting, maybe not to the same degree or quite as far as the rest of the country, toward green, but it is happening in Alberta as well,” said institute president Shachi Kurl.

“You will see the highest support for oil and gas operations in Alberta than you will in any other part of the country — with the exceptions of Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador — but at the same time, you see high levels of support for renewables in Alberta . . . To an outsider, that might seem surprising. But I think Albertans have been beyond the all-or-nothing aspect of this for a while.”

Indeed, when asked if they support the expansion of different forms of energy, three-quarters of Alberta respondents backed the oil and gas sector, compared with almost half of Canadians, while support was lowest in Quebec at only one-third.