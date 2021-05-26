The Friends of Grande Spirit Foundation nominates Leslie Vandemark! They wrote ‘Lesley Vandemark has been a volunteer for several years now with the Friends of Grande Spirit Foundation and keeps very busy with delivering meals and cupcakes to the Seniors Lodges in GP and surrounding Communities, helping plants gardens and shrubs, assisting in running our Fundraisers and being a strong advocate for the Senior Citizens on our Community and we feel is very deserving of this reward.’

The Grande Prairie Council for Lifelong Learning nominates Nicholas Fraser! They wrote ‘Nicholas has been helping our evening ESL students in the classroom. He provides extra support to our students that may be struggling with classroom work and activities. He continues to learn and grow in his volunteer role by dedicating his time in enrolling in tutor training courses. Thank you, Nicholas, for offering your time and knowledge in helping our students meet their learning goals!’

Nominations are needed for Tim Hortons Volunteers of the Week! Visit www.volunteergp.com/services/885 to recognize an amazing individual Volunteer in Grande Prairie & Surrounding Area!

Volunteers of the Week receive; a $5.00 Gift Card & Travel Mug from Tim Hortons, a certificate of appreciation, public recognition on our website and social media sites Volunteers are also entered into the Volunteer of the Month Draw and can win a $100 Tim’s Card!

The GPVSB staff and board would like to thank Tim Hortons for sponsoring our Volunteer Recognition Programs.

Mental Health & Addictions Navigator Program

The Mental Health & Addictions Navigator Program offers support, tools and acts as a bridge connecting individuals to mental health resources.

For more information contact us at mhan@volunteergrandeprairie.com or visit https://wired2hire.ca/navigator.

The MHAN Program is supported by the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services.

SANE-ITIZER

GPVSB’s bi-weekly SANE-ITIZER newsletter provides helpful mental health information is available to read online at https://wired2hire.ca/newsletter/

Grande Prairie & Area Businesses donate your gently used office furniture and supplies.

The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau in partnership with the Community Village is collecting used office items & supplies for an upcoming Furniture Fair to help local non-profit organizations in the community. Donating your items shows others you support the community; by helping an organization in need, and the environment; by keeping usable items out of landfills.