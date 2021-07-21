Staples: Albertans aren't like other Canadians on COVID policy but are we on the right path?
Albertans aren’t like other Canadians when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. That doesn’t mean we’re better or worse than they are, but we are certainly not on the same page.
For example, we’re far less likely to support mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports, a new Leger poll found, with just 42% of Albertans favouring compulsory vaccination, compared to 53% of all Canadians.
Staples: Albertans aren't like other Canadians on COVID policy but are we on the right path? Back to video
Albertans are also more comfortable than other Canadians with attending outdoor family gatherings (81% to 73%), going back to work (71% to 56%), and partying at a nightclub, (45% to 32%).
This gap with other Canadians is even bigger when it comes to vaccine passports. We’re the least likely to support them for airplanes, (50% to 71%), visiting in the hospital, (43% to 66%), going to the gym, (31% to 53%), and eating at an indoor restaurant, (27% to 49%).
On the issue of getting rid of lockdown measures, only 45% of Albertans oppose full reopening compared to 70% opposing it nationally.
The Alberta government has reflected the attitude of Albertans in its COVID policy. It’s had less restrictive lockdown measures than many other provinces and it’s now opposed to mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports, even as we’re likely to see much more COVID this fall and winter in our annual cold and flu season.
But are we getting it right?
On the issue of compulsory vaccination, I’d say we are, with the best debate on the matter coming in a “Battle of Ideas” debate in England in late January 2020, just as COVID was erupting out of Wuhan, China.
Oxford University philosopher Alberto Giubilini, author of The Ethics of Vaccination, argued for mandatory vaccination, noting that vaccination creates herd immunity, a public good that protects us all, both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.
It’s a matter of fairness that all should get vaccinated, Giubilini said. “It is such an important public good that it is fair that everyone makes their contribution. There is a moral obligation of fairness but I think there should be a legal obligation of making the fair contribution because the public good in question is very important.”
The stakes are high, with the need to protect vulnerable people from harmful infection, Giubilini said.
British general practitioner Dr. Michael Fitzpatrick — who 15 years ago helped lead the campaign to expose grossly fraudulent research linking vaccinations to autism — agreed there’s a moral obligation to get vaccinated, but said compulsory measures shouldn’t be considered until other alternatives have been exhausted.
It’s a sound point in the Alberta context. Our government has pushed hard for folks to get COVID vaccinations, but there are still good ideas worth trying, including the push from NDP Leader Rachel Notley to have vaccination clinics at Alberta schools this fall.
In making his case for compulsory vaccination, Giubilini has also argued that the negative side effects of vaccines are low. But that argument was seriously undermined in Canada in early May when leading medical authority Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, the chair of Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization, warned about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about a rare blood clotting (thrombosis) side effect.
“This needs to be an informed consent,” Quach-Thanh said. “If, for instance, my sister was to get the AstraZeneca vaccine and die of a thrombosis when I know that it could have been prevented and she’s not in a high-risk area, I’m not sure I could live with it.”
Quach-Thanh’s comment wasn’t enough to dissuade me from getting the AZ vaccine. I felt a duty to do my bit to end the lockdown and pandemic. But if other folks started to have grave concerns based on her incendiary comment, I can’t blame them.
In the end, I doubt we’ll have a compelling reason to bring in mandatory vaccination and vaccine passports.
For one thing, the current COVID outbreak in the U.K. is showing us that numerous people who are fully vaccinated will still get the disease. Why have vaccine passports if everyone, even the vaccinated, can still catch and spread the virus?
But vaccinated folks who get the disease will generally have far less severe outcomes, as seen in this new U.K. wave, where cases counts are high but the rate of hospitalizations and deaths are far lower than before, so much so that the British government is proceeding with its own bold reopening plan.
Unvaccinated Albertans might still get gravely ill this cold and flu season, but with our impressive voluntary vaccination rate it’s hard to imagine we’ll have so many sick people as to overwhelm our health-care system.
The worst is almost certainly behind us. There will be no need for harsh new measures.