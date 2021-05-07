





Article content By Doug Anderson May 1st. It is May Day, an international holiday celebrated as a spring festival in many countries of the northern hemisphere. It is the day also celebrated as International Workers’ Day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. May Day Back to video Unrelated to May Day, I want to focus on Mayday. Mayday is a distress call that is used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or a plane. A typical distress call will start with the word Mayday being said three times in a row. “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday!” The Mayday call originated in the 1920’s in England, the “mayday” procedure word being the phonetic equivalent of the French m’aidez meaning “help me”. Mayday, Mayday, Mayday! reminds me of the distress signal we sometimes send upwards to God when we are in danger or need. About 55 years ago I was in sudden, deep distress in our home in Prince Rupert, B.C. I cried out, “Oh God, help me!” (“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday!”) And God helped me. I drove across northern B.C. and into Alberta where I arrived for the first time in Grande Prairie, the place we were destined to live several years later.

Article content The Mayday! distress signal I sent upward that day in 1966 resulted in Jennie and I seeking God and a month later receiving Jesus Christ as our Saviour. Our sins forgiven, we received eternal life. Since then, God has been with us in all the ups and downs of life. God is good! For example, a few years back, Jennie was seriously ill in the hospital. I was entering the hospital to visit and fell in the emergency parking lot. In deep pain, having broken both my knees, I looked up into the sky above and cried, “Oh God, Oh God, Oh God!” (“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday!”). Obviously, I am not an extreme athlete and I have a low pain threshold. I do not like pain very much!

Again, God came to my rescue and sent some EMT workers to help me. Both Jennie and I got well. God is good! “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose…What, then, shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all – how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who is he that condemns? Christ Jesus, who died – more than that, who was raised to life – is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?” Romans 8:28, 31-35

Article content “Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has gone into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are – yet was without sin. Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. Hebrews 4:14-16 The psalmist David often cried out to the Lord. When he was in danger, he sought God for his deliverance. “Hasten O God, to save me; O Lord, come quickly to help me. May those who seek my life be put to shame and confusion; may all who desire my ruin be turned back in disgrace. May those who say to me, “Aha! Aha!” turn back because of their shame. But may all who seek you rejoice and be glad in you; may those who love your salvation always say, “Let God be exalted!” Yet I am poor and needy; come quickly to me, O God. You are my help and my deliverer; O Lord, do not delay.” Psalm 70:1-5 Yes, God is our helper and our deliverer. Do you know him? Is Jesus your Saviour? If not, I hope you will call on him. Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6 Peter preached, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved.” Acts 4:12 Paul wrote, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Romans 10:13 Call on God today. “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday!” God bless you with his peace and protection.

