GPPL Short Stories: Shush
Mildred let out a sigh of frustration as she searched around her desk for her new bookmark, her library copy of Organic Chemistry: Acid and Bases precariously splayed out over her keyboard. She lifted various stacks of paper and muttered to herself as she hunted for it to no avail. Throwing herself back into her chair with resignation, she stared moodily out the window of her office. She really needed to find that bookmark. She’d just gotten it yesterday – it couldn’t have gone far.
As she watched the pigeons who frequented the building’s parking lot strut around and peck at the air, she tried to retrace her steps. The previous day had been busy, full of meetings and unpopular decisions and report writing. She’d gone home exhausted, wanting nothing more than to curl up with her book and a glass of wine…
*
Mildred pulled into her driveway, giving a polite wave to her neighbor, Tim, who was cheerfully watering his hydrangeas. Inwardly, she groaned. Tim always wanted to have a chat, and she was just too wrung out today to force herself to be the well-mannered and gracious neighbourhood spinster. Mildred busied herself with her purse and book bag, hoping against hope that today would be the day that Tim stayed in his yard, tending to his precious flowers.
No such luck.
“Millie!” Tim boomed, beaming as he bounded over to her, his hose forgotten on the lawn, water seeping down the concrete driveway. Mildred tried not to flinch and gave him a thin smile as she stepped out of her car. She hated being called Millie.
“Hi, Tim.”
“Good day at the ol’ ball and chain?! Can’t say I miss it, retired life is bliss. You know, I was looking at your hedges the other day, I couldn’t help but notice…”
Mildred tuned out as Tim droned on. She was looking at him and thinking about how fragile the human body was. How easily skin could be torn and shredded, bones cracked, muscle and ligament pulled apart. She snapped back to attention as Tim started shushing her, a smile tugging at the corners of his moustache.
“What?” she asked, giving her head a shake, confused as to why Tim was shushing her.
“Oh, I said I was going to mow the lawn later and that I hoped you wouldn’t come out and shush me, I know you librarians love to do that!” Tim chuckled at his joke.
Mildred tried not to roll her eyes. “Actually, we don’t do that anymore. Libraries are community hubs, so silence is pretty non-existent.”
Tim waved his hand dismissively. “I think that’s dumb. Who even goes to the library anymore, anyway?”
Mildred felt her blood boil in the confines of her veins. “Lots of people, Tim. Mostly those who are able to think critically and recognize it as a safe space. Have a good night.” She smiled sweetly at him as she made her way to her front door, all but baring her teeth.
Later that night, as Mildred tried to fall asleep, Tim’s words echoed around in her head. She was still furious. As she tossed and turned, she remembered she had a chainsaw neatly stored in her basement.
She also remembered that Tim kept a spare key under a flower pot on his deck.
*
Mildred sat up straighter, remembering. She’d put her new bookmark in the little zipper compartment in her purse. She retrieved her bag from the drawer at her desk and pulled the new bookmark out, examining it fondly, bringing the bloody, severed digit to her lips and letting out a shush with a serene smile.
The neighbourhood would be much quieter from now on.
THE END
By Hailey McCullough/Head of Adult Services at GPPL
