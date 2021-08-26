GPPL: Sciences of Hope and Trauma-Informed Care
Trauma is part of human experience and working from a trauma-informed lens brings awareness to the prevalence of trauma within the community. As such, everyone can anticipate that they will interact with individuals who have experienced or been affected by trauma. The hope of sharing this information is that, together, we can create a kinder more generous community for everyone.
GPPL is partnering with the Grande Prairie Suicide Prevention Center to offer workshops on the sciences of hope and trauma-informed care. These workshops are aimed towards all members of the community including parents, caregivers, teachers, and healthcare professionals. They build off each other and are intended to be taken as a series. Admission is free. Register at gppl.ca or call 780-357-7455.
Sciences of Hope and Resilience – September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm
This session breaks down the basic elements of brain science and development, as well as how this knowledge can impact individuals and organizations within a community. The workshop focuses on brain structure, automatic responses of fight, flight, freeze, and fawn, and roles of different parts of the brain. It will also explore the role of negative or adverse childhood experiences (ACES) and Covid-19 as they related to both how the brain developments and how it can impact individuals as they grow into adulthood.
Trauma-Informed Care – September 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm
This workshop explores the role that traumatic experiences can have in people’s everyday life. The focus of this information is to raise awareness surrounding the impact of trauma and building skills that help the community adopt a trauma-informed approach in the relationships and roles they have.
Library Events
Author Talk: Trauma as Medicine
Author Sarah Salter Kelly will discuss her book Trauma as Medicine.
Sarah Salter Kelly shares her experience of her mother’s brutal kidnapping and homicide as a template to support others in moving into the underworld territory of trauma. Through her inspirational story she offers foundational teachings to guide you in trusting that not only have you had the right life experiences, you have the resources within yourself to address them and transform them. She offers simple, practical, and powerful insights for the metabolization of trauma in day to day life.
Register at gppl.ca or call 780-357-7455
Date: Friday, September 24
Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm
Location: Rotary Community Room
Orange Shirt Day Film: We Were Children
In honour of Orange Shirt Day we are screening We Were Children. Please feel free to bring your own snacks and refreshments.
Warning: this film contains disturbing content and is recommended for audiences 16 years of age and older. Parental discretion, and/or watching this film within a group setting, is strongly advised. If you need counselling support, please contact Health Canada.
“In this feature film, the profound impact of the Canadian government’s residential school system is conveyed through the eyes of two children who were forced to face hardships beyond their years. As young children, Lyna and Glen were taken from their homes and placed in church-run boarding schools, where they suffered years of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, the effects of which persist in their adult lives. We Were Children gives voice to a national tragedy and demonstrates the incredible resilience of the human spirit.” No registration required.
Date: Thursday, September 30
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Willie Janssen Discovery Room
Audience: Ages 16+
Jill Kergan is the Outreach and Learning Librarian at Grande Prairie Public Library