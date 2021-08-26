GPPL: Sciences of Hope and Trauma-Informed Care

Trauma is part of human experience and working from a trauma-informed lens brings awareness to the prevalence of trauma within the community. As such, everyone can anticipate that they will interact with individuals who have experienced or been affected by trauma. The hope of sharing this information is that, together, we can create a kinder more generous community for everyone.

GPPL is partnering with the Grande Prairie Suicide Prevention Center to offer workshops on the sciences of hope and trauma-informed care. These workshops are aimed towards all members of the community including parents, caregivers, teachers, and healthcare professionals. They build off each other and are intended to be taken as a series. Admission is free. Register at gppl.ca or call 780-357-7455.

Sciences of Hope and Resilience – September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm

This session breaks down the basic elements of brain science and development, as well as how this knowledge can impact individuals and organizations within a community. The workshop focuses on brain structure, automatic responses of fight, flight, freeze, and fawn, and roles of different parts of the brain. It will also explore the role of negative or adverse childhood experiences (ACES) and Covid-19 as they related to both how the brain developments and how it can impact individuals as they grow into adulthood.

Trauma-Informed Care – September 23 from 6 pm to 9 pm

This workshop explores the role that traumatic experiences can have in people’s everyday life. The focus of this information is to raise awareness surrounding the impact of trauma and building skills that help the community adopt a trauma-informed approach in the relationships and roles they have.

Library Events

Author Talk: Trauma as Medicine

Author Sarah Salter Kelly will discuss her book Trauma as Medicine.