September is Library Card Sign up Month! Sure, you know that Grande Prairie Public Library has books. Everybody knows that. You might even know that we’ve got movies (including some of the latest releases on DVD and Blu-Ray). You might be thinking, with all of the content available through the internet and different streaming services, why should a library card take up space in my wallet? Well, if great books and movies – many of which you can’t find on streaming services – aren’t enough, I’m not sure what else we can do to convince you to sign up for a card…

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Unless…

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GPPL: Library Card Signup Month! Back to video

Have you taken a look at our video game collection? We’ve got plenty of games here and within our system for the latest systems and some from recent generations. You can even borrow some of the systems themselves, as well as some great reproductions like the Nintendo Classic, Sega Genesis Mini and the Atari Flashback.

Have you tried our “Read it!” service? Give us some info on books you’ve enjoyed, and a staff member will pick out a list of books for you to try based on your preferences.

Have you heard about our Library of Things? It’s exactly what it sounds like: it’s a library, with Things in it. Sports things, outdoor things, household things, technology things. From Snowshoes to Chromebooks, there are so many Things available to borrow for free with a library card. Still not enough?

Have you checked out our Makerspace and Creative Technology? We’ve got 3D printers, a green screen, a light box and more. We’ve even got a couple of Creative Workstations loaded with great software for any of your image, video, or audio editing projects, as well as a bunch of the hardware you need to ensure you’re putting out a quality end product.

We’ve even partnered up with local businesses for the month, who’ll give you discounts or freebies with your purchase if you show your support for the library by simply showing them your card. You can find a list of all of these great deals on our website or you can pick up a flyer at the library during the month of September. It’s the perfect match, free stuff from the Library, and free (or cheaper) stuff from some of your favourite stores in town!

If you’ve already got a card, that’s fantastic! Take advantage of as many of these September discounts as you’d like! We hope you’re making use of all of the resources and services we’ve got available, and that you might have found out about a few new ones to try out.

If you haven’t got a card: What are you waiting for?

Clayton Tiro-Burns is an Information Services Assistant at the Grande Prairie Public Library