GPPL: Join the Summer Reading Game; many other activites available at the local library

Mikyla Meyer/Grande Prairie Public Library

Venture out this summer and join the Grande Prairie Public Library. for their annual Summer Reading Game: Survivor 2021, running from June 27th to August 21st.

This year we are launching the game on the mobile app, “Beanstack” to track your reading progress. Survivor is divided into three groups: children, teens, and adults each have their own unique program.

Children and families are welcome to participate in fun activities, crafts, games, and stories!

The more you read, the more opportunities you will have to win prizes.

This year in the children’s summer reading game you will earn tickets for reading, one ticket for every 5 days. Each ticket can be put into any of the 6 prize options. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to win free books throughout the summer.

Need a break from reading?

We have free virtual activities and crafts starting June 28th and going to August 21st. Ages 10-14 can join us for Tip-Top Tuesdays, ages 8-10 can join us for Summer Fun Fridays, and ages 5-7 can join us for Wacky Wednesdays.