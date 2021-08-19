





Article content By accepting our weakness and emptiness, and having Christ fill us, redeem and live in us, we leave the island of self-captivity and cross over into a new island.

Article content We live in a new spiritual place. We carry on an inner dialogue with Christ, praying for wisdom, insight and strength to do what we should, asking Jesus to dwell in us in all of our situations. We ask to have Christ’s perspective and stop trying to work and strategize to please Him on our own, or by our own sense of rightness. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Faith: Spiritual life on the Big Island: Being God’s Hands Back to video But we find it hard not to try to go back to the old, familiar and “safe” island we left behind. Why? Because we often get distracted, too caught up in what Francis Schaeffer called “the tyranny of the urgent”, we get pulled off course, lose perspective, and frankly get dried out by the everyday journey on this island. Sometimes we (thanks God!), catch ourselves wandering back towards the first island, and, if obedient, turn again to abiding in Christ. But we expect to get better at it, and to get more at ease with practising the presence of Jesus. Don’t we? Not so fast, pilgrim. This can be a very dry and even tedious place to dwell. The second island may well be our dwelling place for a prolonged period of our life. Christ will, through prayer and the discipline of honest Christian fellowship bring us face to face with some of our persistent actions and attitudes which lead us into sub-Christian behaviour. We discover that being a follower of Jesus is more than avoiding certain deeds and habits (and fighting to keep others from sinning) – it is having our entire mind, our heart, our world view, our loves and our fears being transformed. Like brushing our teeth and getting exercise, it takes time and persistence to see results. Some of us have dramatic experiences and breakthroughs, while others seem to have to learn the same lesson repeatedly, though often the stakes are higher as life goes on.

Article content That’s my experience. Yours too? I find trusting Christ with situations I can’t change is getting more challenging as I live longer on this island. I think that is normal, now. When I talk to people about a Christian perspective on the what we are witnessing I sometimes see resignation, and frankly, despair. As individuals, we sigh, and say the problems are too big. I nod when they say no one is listening, but is that all? I think, “when we are gone, what do we want to be remembered for? Standing by while the ship sinks?” Yes, prayers today seem to take forever for God to answer. Sometimes they may be denied. I picture myself like a relative at a bus station, waiting for reunion with a loved one when the next bus comes in. Sometimes it seems the buses come and go, and that special one is never on board. Long, long ago, Bruce Cockburn sang that he was looking for the “outbound stage”. Not yet. We are needed. Jesus keeps asking me to trust Him. Often that is just hard. Hope is more and more a deliberate choice, in the face of disappointment. If it wasn’t for the encouragement of other, often more experienced Christians telling me their time on the island has been like this I might sit looking for the outbound stage, too. Jesus keeps saying, “Trust”. I ask, “How much longer?” He only smiles. Some answers are too big to understand. He wants us to groan, but not to guess. The mystics say at times like this, we should dance for joy, for God is powerfully at work in ways totally hidden from us. When we feel like failures, He is most able to get his invisible work done in us. When we feel that our attitude is mean and our life is a desert on this second island, can it be because we are becoming truly aware of just how much we need Him, and how much our own idea of what a Christian life should be is just a house of cardboard? As we have seen this summer, our houses of cardboard cannot take the heat. Ask God what you can be doing now (with other people of faith, by the way! The time for solo acts is long past). Pray for our firefighters, nurses, doctors and first responders, and do all that you can to take care of them. Love and protect our teachers. Vote with intent. Care when nobody else seems to. Be blessed when others turn up to join you. The time for trying is past, now is the time to do.

