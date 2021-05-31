





Article content Duff Crerar Grande Prairie Church of Christ Distraught is an old word, rarely seen in print, though it goes back to the Middle Ages. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Faith: Distraught? Come to the Quiet Back to video According to the dictionaries, it was rarely seen in print and almost never used. Until now. In 2019 the word was used more than any other time in its history. The count is still unfinished for 2020 and 2021, but I expect new records will be set. It is a “covid word”, now. And why not? It captures so much of our mental and emotional state. In its first use, the meaning described someone who was distracted by worry, unable to focus, stretched beyond their limits – “at the end of their rope”. Another use of the term describes someone who is completely depleted: used up, exhausted, and empty. The athlete has nothing left; the king’s treasury is empty; the well has gone dry. Does this feel familiar? If not the word, at least the condition haunts our media, our conversations, and, especially, our politics. If we are not yet suffering and distraught, the constant discussions, the many little helpful hints for mental and emotional self-care, the constant advice and empathy messages on our social media sites, the news, the bookshelves could induce that state. One almost feels guilty or irresponsible not to be distraught.

Article content My wife applied the term to my own mental state last week. She stopped me in my tracks. Me? Distraught? Where does this state come from, especially for people of faith? Or do some of us suppress our awareness, deny that it can touch us, even look down on others who seem to be weaker than we are and give in to distractedness, anger, and depression? So, silently accusing myself of lack of faith, among other bad spiritual qualities, I picked up my bible. I am here to announce the good news. I am not alone. There is help, and there is hope. I am not a spectacular failure. Neither are you. Jesus spent a lot of time around distraught people. He did not judge or condemn them. Neither did he leave them, however, to stew in their agitated, or exhausted state. Consider Mary and Martha, the Bethany sisters of Lazarus, who opened their home to Jesus (and his large gaggle of followers) without hesitation. But for Martha, there was a cost. The stress she placed on herself in the work of hospitality is so well known that we miss what it was really doing to her. Trying to be perfect. Trying to not miss a thing. Trying to do everything right. Feeling all alone. Running out of energy, and patience. And resenting (for every good reason she could think of) her sister, who was sitting at Jesus’s feet, just listening. Martha, and probably Lazarus, who likely was trying, ineffectually of course, to help and only getting in the way, were distracted, depleted, and distraught.

Article content Jesus does not have to pick this up by some spiritual radar. Martha lets it out, spoken to Jesus but aimed at Mary. So, he addressed the real problem – Martha’s thinking needs some straightening out. I cannot see Jesus (or hear him, in my imagination) being angry or impatient. There is real empathy in his words, “you are worn out, doing too much, too hard. Let it go. Come and sit. Rest, like Mary. Be a child, again.” Of course, those last words were not in the text, but I think they are in the tone of voice he must have used. It is the tone he has used with me before, and I think I can hear it again now that I am applying the brakes to my hurry and impatience. It is time for me to plug the drains on my spirit. To let each day’s worry be all that I take on. To turn off the radio more often. To leave the phone in the other room. To go outside, but in good company with Him. And he will not be using any other tone than His to lift you from the distraught state you may be in. He will use the same tone that his ancestor David used when he wrote Psalm 131. Here is how John Michael Talbot has paraphrased it: “Lord, my heart is not proud. Nor my eyes fixed on things beyond me. In the quiet, I have stilled my soul, like a child at rest, on its mother’s knee. I have stilled my soul within me. “O Israel, come and hope in your Lord, do not set your eyes on things far beyond you. Just come to the quiet. Come and still your soul, like a child at rest, on its Daddy’s knee. Come and still your soul Completely.”

