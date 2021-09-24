Faith Column: Too Many Options…







Article content Our lives are full of choices. It’s overwhelming with the number of decisions that we are faced with each day. Even if you’re reading this with your morning coffee, you’ve still already made hundreds of choices (cream, sugar, or black today? Toast or bagel or yogurt? Are we going to listen to the news again today? And it goes on…). Most choices seem to come down to preference, what we’re in the mood for or what we have energy for this day. In the big scheme of life, they seem inconsequential—the course of your life won’t be altered if you choose coffee with friends or a quiet day at home. Yet some choices can very easily change what the rest of our days will look like. Do I stay in this relationship? Do I go to this university, that college, or work my way into management at the job I have? Do we want to have children? Should we move to the coast? These decisions rightfully need a little more consideration, weighing the different outcomes for you and your family and friends. And then what does God think about your decision? I’m not talking of morality, because that becomes an easier answer (the choice between breaking windows or going to the library should be an easy one!). I’m talking about God’s will. What does He know is best for you? And how can you know that you’ve made the right choice? So often we end up thinking about our life choices, and God’s will about our choices, as if there is a perfect path, and if we find our way on to it, we’re living in the sweet spot. We treat our days as if we’re searching for our soulmate of a life.

Article content This is absolutely crushing. We do not, rather, we cannot know the mind of God. If we feel we must have His answer before we make any decisions, we will be paralyzed for all our days. And beyond that, we are sinners (yes, even as believing, rejoicing Christians!). So even if I knew God’s plan, I would have fumbled it within seconds of learning it. Even if I manage to crawl down His “planned” path, I won’t manage to get it all in the right way, at the right time. And all of this presumes that God has a singular plan for each of us, but this isn’t really how the Bible discusses God’s will (and our discernment of it). Certainly, God knows everything, so tomorrow isn’t a surprise to Him, but that doesn’t mean He had it all pre-written for you! And even if He did, it wasn’t up to you to figure it all out. Paul, when writing to the Colossians, prays “that [they] may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” (Colossians 1:9-10). The precise details of each of our days are less important than the characteristics that fill each moment. Whether we choose to work, play, or rest, are we walking in a manner worthy of God? As we go about our days, are we taking time to be filled with God’s wisdom and understanding (spending time in His Word and in prayer)? Are we bearing fruit in good works (regardless of which good works we pursue)?

Article content Colossians 3:17 tells us “Whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” So we have remarkable freedom in the choices we make, in the paths we pursue. In all moments, we must remember that we are baptized, forgiven, beloved children of God. We are to recall that we have been loved in order to love the world around us. We ought to remember we are sinners in need of God’s constant grace and mercy. But beyond that, go in freedom, friends! You can choose whether to become a teacher or janitor or doctor or city councilor, taking into consideration your skills and passions and how it will serve your family and community. All are perfectly valid options, and whichever one you choose will be God pleasing! (For Jesus’ sake, not because of how well you do it!) You can freely decide between living in this city or that county, knowing God will love you and love through you in either choice! As one whom Christ died for, this life has been given to you to enjoy and to bless the world around you, so go in peace and rest in the choices you make! Pastor Scott Brayall at Faith Lutheran Church

