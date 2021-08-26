





Article content I was about 16 years old when our church youth group started a Bible study on the attributes of God. This study revealed some new things about God to me. Not “new” as in “never-heard-or-seen-before.” Really, these were just the old truths about the greatness and goodness of God. But some of these were new to me, and they were hitting me in a new way.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Faith Column: The God Who Repels and Attracts Back to video So, every Friday night, I felt both excitement and fear. A mix of conviction and delight. The God we were learning about was simultaneously repelling and attracting me. That may seem like a strange combination. But it is actually the mixed reaction we find all through the Scriptures when weak, ungodly sinners confront an almighty, perfect, holy God. Two examples will suffice. Isaiah was a prophet several centuries before the birth of Christ. His call to ministry is found in chapter six of his book, when one of the kings of Israel died. He saw a vision of another king—the King of Kings, who was “high and lifted up”, seated on a throne. The train of his robe filled the temple. Awesome heavenly beings with six wings stood above him, covering their faces and feet with two pairs of wings, and flying with the other. They called out to one another saying, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts; the whole earth is full of his glory!” The whole place was shaken and filled with smoke. Isaiah is initially repelled by virtue of his own lowliness and impurity in the presence of a high and holy God. He cries out: “Woe is me! For I am lost; for I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; for my eyes have seen the King, the Lord of hosts!” But then, incredibly, one of the six-winged creatures — a messenger of God’s radiant holiness –turns into a messenger of forgiveness and grace. He comes to Isaiah, touches his unclean lips with a burning coal from an altar, and says to him, “Behold, this has touched your lips; your guilt is taken away, and your sin atoned for.” The Lord then called for a messenger: “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?”

Article content Isaiah, now attracted to this holy-yet-forgiving God, raises his hand before anyone else can. “Here I am! Send me,” he says. Simon Peter witnessed the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Before he was an apostle, however, he was a fisherman—the blue-collar oilfield workers of the day. On one occasion (recorded in Luke chapter five), Jesus hopped into Simon’s boat and told him to put out to the deep waters and cast his net in. Simon noted that they were toiling all night and didn’t catch any fish there. He thought that this was a futile endeavour! Yet, he still obeyed the Lord’s direction. And wouldn’t you know it? There was an immediate catch so great that the nets were breaking with fish. Repelled by his arrogant skepticism toward the possessor of such divine knowledge and power, Simon fell at Jesus’ knees and said, “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord.” But just as in Isaiah’s call, Simon’s despair is met with grace. “Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men,” Jesus says. Simon, safe in the peaceful arms of a powerful God, leaves everything and follows Jesus. Christ now is his greatest attraction. His endeavour is to know Jesus and make him known. These accounts are akin to my experience as I learned who God really was from his written revelation. This experience continues. I am continually humbled as I realize my radical sinfulness before the holy, all-powerful God who created me. Yet, I am also continually compelled by the great love, rich mercy, and sheer grace that has been extended to me by the same God, who came into this world to save sinners by his death and resurrection. He is my highest treasure, and my foremost ambition is to know him and make him known.

Article content How about you? Have you sought God and confronted him in his Word? Have you seen his transcendence, holiness, glory, wisdom, and power, and been confronted with your own uncleanness and sinfulness? Have you then also confronted the God of mercy and grace, who extends atonement and peace to poor sinners through his death on the cross? Have you been repelled and attracted? Have you been humbled and lifted up? I invite you to take a good look at the God of the Old and New Testaments. Oh, what fear and trembling, yet what excitement and joy, to know Jesus Christ and to make him known! Rory St John, Coram Deo Church

