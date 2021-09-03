This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content With many individuals embarking on a new school year, many are making plans on how to approach balancing school and everyday life. This is often quite common with adult learners, who balance a variety of different components in life, such as working a full-time job, taking care of families, and a home. Dr. Connie Covey, Counsellor at Athabasca University (AU) has shared a variety of ways for learners to manage both stress and school schedules when it comes to working full-time and going back to school.

Article content We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Overcoming the unique challenges adult learners face Back to video Dr. Covey explained that when it comes to managing study stress, the key is to stay on top of your studies. “When learners fall behind in their studies the stress begins to mount. A minimum of two hours of study per day per course is recommended,” said Dr. Covey. “For instance, if the learner is registered in three courses (which is equivalent to full-time study), that would add up to six hours of study per day. When the learner is working in addition to studying, part-time study is certainly recommended.” Dr. Covey also added that it is also possible to obtain a government student loan for part-time study. “Registering in the right number of courses is an important consideration for managing stress levels.” Time management is a significant challenge, particularly when it comes to online learning. At AU for example, most undergraduate courses are individualized study, where a student is not attending a class at a specific time and do not have an instructor or professor guiding you through the course. Most undergraduate courses at an institution like AU are self-guided learning which means that an individual needs to set their own study schedule. “Adult learners are faced with many distractions, sometimes it is difficult to find the necessary time to study,” said Dr. Covey. One of the approaches that Dr. Covey suggests is the “Pomodoro Technique”. The “Pomodoro Technique” in its simplest form is making use of a timer.

Article content “First it is important to have a dedicated study space, then it is essential that you eliminate all distractions,” Dr. Covey said in an interview. “For instance, leave your cell phone in a different room. Then set the timer for 20 minutes and focus on the unit learning objectives. Try to work through as many learning objectives as possible within that 20-minute period.” Dr. Covey added that when the timer goes off, the student should take a brief break such as going to the washroom or grabbing a glass of water. “Do not be distracted by your phone. Once you repeat that cycle three times, you have completed one hour of study and then you may take a 5-minute break before returning to another hour of study,” said Dr. Covey. “During that 5-minutes, you might want to go for a walk around the block or do some stretching exercises. Once you have completed two hours of study using this technique only then reward yourself with a 15 – 30-minute break which may include checking your phone.” One of the other tips that Dr. Covey expressed was creating a S.M.A.R.T to-do list. “A SMART to-do list refers to the acrostic Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, and Time-bound. When setting goals, it is useful to set a specific and measurable goal such as study for two hours each day for each course,” explained Dr. Covey. “Next, you need to ask yourself if that is attainable. If you work full-time including working overtime and you have family commitments that may not be an attainable daily goal in which case, now may not be the best time to engage with online learning.”

Dr. Covey added that staff at AU find that learners who are most likely to be successful with their studies are realistic with themselves by not taking more courses than they have time available to commit to their studies. "The last characteristic of a SMART goal is time-bound," said Dr. Covey. "It is necessary to set timelines for when you plan to submit your assignment or write your exam. Without an established timeline, we see students who simply do not complete their courses in time." Students who attend AU, have a variety of supports and counselling services that they have access to. "Counselling services support adult learners in different ways. We often speak with adult learners about their career and education plan as well as study skills, exam anxiety, etc," Dr. Covey said. "We speak with learners on a whole range of topics." Dr. Covey added that the most obvious tip when it comes to school success is to make sure that students are prioritizing self-care. Dr. Covey expressed that by self-care she is referring to an adequate amount of sleep, a healthy diet, and an exercise routine. "Online learning is similar to training for a marathon, you need to pace yourself, build up endurance, and challenge yourself to go further."

