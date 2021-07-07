Dino News & Views: Dinosaurs on Top of the World

The big news is that this paper reports the first discovery of baby dinosaur remains from the Prince Creek Formation. The fossils described here come from a variety of different dinosaurs, making this formation the most diverse in terms of North American baby dinosaur remains. This means that several different species were laying their eggs and raising their young well within the prehistoric Arctic Circle.

This new study reports interesting finds from northern Alaska’s Prince Creek Formation, a unit of rock from the late Cretaceous period. Dinosaurs found in this rock include different kinds both large and small herbivores and carnivores. The species here were similar to what we find further south in Alberta from this time, including around Grande Prairie.

One theory states that dinosaurs of the far north might have only lived there during the summer, and migrated south to warmer climates during the winter. This has been debated back and forth for a while, but as we learn more about dinosaur biology and prehistoric climates, the more it seems like polar dinosaurs were permanent residents.

However, dinosaur fossils have been known from places like northern Alaska for years now. This has long puzzled scientists, who have tried to figure out exactly how these reptiles survived in such an extreme place.

This discovery sheds light on several different aspects of polar dinosaur biology. It strongly suggests that the dinosaurs of the Prince Creek Formation did not migrate, and instead lived in this environment year-round. This was likely necessary because of the time it took for dinosaurs to hatch their eggs, and how long the growth period at this time and place was. Summer months would have seen 24-hour periods of sunshine during the rich summer months, along with 24-hour darkness during the winter, with no plant growth happening during that time.

This means that dinosaurs would have had to time their egg laying to coincide with the beginning of the spring plant growth. Egg incubation in dinosaurs took a long time–about three months for smaller herbivore species averaging the size of a sheep or pig, to six months or more in species exceeding the size of a rhino. This means that dinosaurs whose eggs hatched early enough for the young to migrate in time for winter were too small to undertake the journey. In bigger species the young were hatching in the autumn, too small and too late to begin migrating. Based on this, as well as the presence of hatchling bones in the arctic, it seems like polar dinosaurs and their young did indeed stick around all winter.

There are a few ways in which these dinosaurs might have been able to deal with the long, dark winters, though. First off, northern Alaska winters weren’t as harsh then as they are today. Species at the time would’ve had to deal with temperatures around -10 degrees Celsius at the worst, with occasional snowfall. Polar dinosaurs also likely had different biological strategies to deal with the cold. Many if not all were likely warm-blooded, or close to it. Larger species would have been able to retain heat relatively easily thanks to their own bulk. Smaller plant-eaters may have burrowed and hibernated during the worst periods. Small carnivores would have had a coat of feathers, which provide excellent protection from the cold.

There’s still a lot more to learn about the life and biology of the dinosaurs that lived on the top of the world. It’s amazing to realize, though, just how many different parts of the globe these creatures were able to survive in. More discoveries in new fossil frontiers like this will reveal more about this vanished world.

Reference: Druckenmiller et al., Nesting at extreme polar latitudes by non-avian dinosaurs, Current Biology (2021).

