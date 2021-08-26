Dino News and Views: What Makes a Dinosaur?
What does the word ‘dinosaur’ mean? Translated literally, the word means “terrible (as in, terribly amazing) reptile. But what animals do we classify under that name? What criteria does a creature have to meet to be considered a dinosaur?
There’s a bit of a misconception out there that ‘dinosaur’ is a term applied to any kind of prehistoric creature, especially if they’re big and scary. While many true dinosaurs are known from prehistoric remains, and many of these were indeed big and scary, ‘dinosaur’ isn’t just a label that palaeontologists give to whatever fossil animal feels like a dinosaur to them.
Once upon a time, the word ‘dinosaur’ was applied to what were thought of as different lineages of distantly related land reptiles from the Mesozoic Era. These are the ‘lizard-hipped’ and ‘bird-hipped’ dinosaurs, named for the orientation of their pelvic bones.
In biology, living things are categorized into different groups based on their evolutionary relationships. This means that to be classified under a proper evolutionary group like, say, a lizard, you need to have descended from the common ancestor species that gave rise to all other lizards. Some animals, like the tuatara of New Zealand, look like lizards on the outside, but their internal anatomy tells us they branched off before the first true lizards. Snakes, on the other hand, look quite different at first glance, but their anatomy (and DNA) reveals that they evolved from lizards, and so they get classified as such.
The whole point of this is that animal classification is based on their evolutionary history, and this history is seen in the finer points of their anatomy. With fossil creatures, we mostly just have their skeletons to look to. It’s now understood that the two major dinosaur groups evolved from the same common ancestor, and a whole list of skeletal traits support this. So, to be considered a dinosaur, an animal needs to have certain features in its skeleton that were inherited from the common ancestor of all other dinosaurs- what we might call the ‘first dinosaur’.
To begin with, all dinosaurs fall into a broader group called the archosaurs. Archosaurs are a lineage of reptiles generally characterized by an upright body stance, non-overlapping scales covering the body, teeth set in sockets, and certain openings in the skull. Behaviors like nest building, parental care, and vocal communication tend to be more prominent in archosaurs than in other reptiles.
These skeletal features include prominent muscle attachment sites on the thigh bones and upper arm bones, the shape of a certain ridge on the shin bones, an open cavity in the hip sockets, and other little details of the skeleton. These defining anatomical traits aren’t quite as exciting as you might expect for a group as charismatic as dinosaurs, but that’s kind of the point.
Being big, ferocious, or monstrous isn’t necessary criteria for being classified as a dinosaur. It’s a category of animal life, not a title. An animal doesn’t need to be extinct to be considered a dinosaur either. All it needs is to be an archosaurian reptile with the same suite of anatomical characters inherited from the ancestral dinosaur. This is why birds are considered dinosaurs, while countless other creatures in the fossil record are not.
It might seem frustrating at first to learn just how many popular fossil animals aren’t actually classified as dinosaurs, including things like the pterosaurs, marine reptiles, and the sail-backed Dimetrodon. However, this can be viewed as an opportunity to learn more about the many different groups of animals that have come and gone over the eons. The diversity of life on Earth at various times is a fascinating story to follow and is part of what makes palaeontology so interesting.