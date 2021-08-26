Dino News and Views: What Makes a Dinosaur?

What does the word ‘dinosaur’ mean? Translated literally, the word means “terrible (as in, terribly amazing) reptile. But what animals do we classify under that name? What criteria does a creature have to meet to be considered a dinosaur?

There’s a bit of a misconception out there that ‘dinosaur’ is a term applied to any kind of prehistoric creature, especially if they’re big and scary. While many true dinosaurs are known from prehistoric remains, and many of these were indeed big and scary, ‘dinosaur’ isn’t just a label that palaeontologists give to whatever fossil animal feels like a dinosaur to them.

Once upon a time, the word ‘dinosaur’ was applied to what were thought of as different lineages of distantly related land reptiles from the Mesozoic Era. These are the ‘lizard-hipped’ and ‘bird-hipped’ dinosaurs, named for the orientation of their pelvic bones.

In biology, living things are categorized into different groups based on their evolutionary relationships. This means that to be classified under a proper evolutionary group like, say, a lizard, you need to have descended from the common ancestor species that gave rise to all other lizards. Some animals, like the tuatara of New Zealand, look like lizards on the outside, but their internal anatomy tells us they branched off before the first true lizards. Snakes, on the other hand, look quite different at first glance, but their anatomy (and DNA) reveals that they evolved from lizards, and so they get classified as such.

The whole point of this is that animal classification is based on their evolutionary history, and this history is seen in the finer points of their anatomy. With fossil creatures, we mostly just have their skeletons to look to. It’s now understood that the two major dinosaur groups evolved from the same common ancestor, and a whole list of skeletal traits support this. So, to be considered a dinosaur, an animal needs to have certain features in its skeleton that were inherited from the common ancestor of all other dinosaurs- what we might call the ‘first dinosaur’.