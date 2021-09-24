





Share this Story: Dino News and Views: Beyond T. rex

Dino News and Views: Beyond T. rex Photo by Jonathan Chen, CC BY-SA 4.0

Article content When big predatory dinosaurs come to mind, many folks probably think of T. rex first, and there’s nothing wrong with this. T. rex was the first truly giant carnivorous dinosaur to be discovered from good remains, and became an icon thanks to museums, pop culture, and its own natural charisma.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There are, however, several other carnivorous dinosaurs that came and went around the world before T. rex. Some of these came close to the great tyrant in length and mass, while others may have even exceeded it. Despite the popularity of big, scary dinosaurs, many of these other giant predators are still somewhat obscure. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dino News and Views: Beyond T. rex Back to video First of all, T. rex wasn’t the only big member of the tyrannosaur family in the late Cretaceous Period. While comparatively medium-sized species like Albertosaurus and Daspletosaurus were a respectable 8 or so meters long, Asian species like Tarbosaurus and Zhuchengtyrannus may have reached about 12 meters in length, not too far off from T. rex at just over 12 meters at most. That said, they were less bulky by comparison, with Tarbosaurus weighing in at around 4-5 metric tons, and the biggest rexes exceeding 8 tons. Go a little further back in time to the first half of the Cretaceous and you’ll find a real murderers’ row of giant carnivores. One group of particular note is the family Carcharodontosauridae, the “shark-toothed reptiles”. These predators we not closely related to the tyrannosaurs and belonged to a different branch of the theropod dinosaur tree. Carchorodontosaurs had blade-like teeth with sharp cutting edges, as opposed to the bone-crushing teeth of tyrannosaurs. Many of these hailed from South America, and include species like Mapusaurus, Tyrannotitan, and Giganotosaurus. All three of these dinosaurs exceeded T. rex in length and Giganotosaurus, the biggest of the lot, may have exceeded T. rex in weight as well. There was also Carcharodontosaurus from northern Africa, which was of comparable size to the South American giants. Slightly smaller but still no slouch by any means was the ridge-backed predator Acrocanthosaurus which haunted North American in the early Cretaceous.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While the huge carcharodontosaurs easily rivaled T. rex in size, one thing they didn’t measure up in was bite strength. While the bites of these carnosaurs could certainly have done a lot of damage, the blunt snouts and fused jaw bones of tyrannosaurs were highly specialized for delivering bone-crushing bites as opposed to strictly slicing and piercing. The last but far from the least example of giant meat-eaters is certainly less obscure to the public than the likes of Mapusaurus or Acrocanthosaurus, but its arguably more mysterious. Among the coastal mangroves and swamps of mid-Cretaceous northern Africa lived Spinosaurus. This sail-backed giant, with its long snout and conical teeth, likely preyed on the giant fish that lived in the estuaries and rivers at the time, as well as potentially some land animals as well. Spinosaurus actually coexisted with Carcharodontosaurus, which surely makes this particular time and place pretty scary to think about. There’s been no end of controversy and argument over the exact size, shape, and lifestyle of Spinosaurus over the years, and there’s few better ways to strike up a heated debate among dinosaur fans than to simply mention the name of Spinosaurus around a group of them. Regardless of what your ideas around this dinosaur are, Spinosaurus is often cited as being a probable candidate for longest and heaviest theropod dinosaur known to science, potentially reaching up to 11 tons and 18 meters long. The amount of uncertainty around this species largely stems from the fact that no single, fairly complete specimen has yet been described, and palaeontologists have had to piece the dinosaur together from several partial specimens. The fact that the first fossils of this dinosaur ever collected were bombed to ruin in World War II doesn’t help matters.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Other members of the spinosaur family like Suchomimus and Baryonyx grew to respectable sizes, rivalling some tyrannosaurs in length if not weight. Two very fragmentary spinosaurids, Oxalaia and Sigilmassasaurus, may have grown nearly as large as Spinosaurus itself, although some palaeontologists argue that both really just represent Spinosaurus remains. As you can see, the Cretaceous Period was a time of giant carnivores from the beginning right up until the end. And while T. rex might not stand out in size when compared to these other species, it still has the distinction of being the last giant predatory dinosaur to ever live. I don’t know about you, but that seems fitting to me.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie