This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Corbella: Why Trudeau likely won't be punished for calling a "selfish" summer election

Corbella: Why Trudeau likely won't be punished for calling a "selfish" summer election Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Article content Licia Corbella

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been times when governments that call an opportunistic, unnecessary election have been severely punished by the electorate. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Corbella: Why Trudeau likely won't be punished for calling a "selfish" summer election Back to video There is no case in Canada more striking of this than the majority Ontario Liberal government of Premier David Peterson. Here’s hoping voters similarly punish Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for calling an unnecessary, selfish, federal election just two years into his minority government mandate. But there are reasons why that’s unlikely. Peterson’s government was extremely popular before he called a snap election for Sept. 6, 1990, just three years into his landslide majority mandate of 95 seats out of a possible 130. Peterson was viewed as “unbeatable” at the time, but just like saying the Titanic was “unsinkable,” that kind of hubris led to the sinking of not just his government (which won just 36 seats), it also led to Peterson losing his own seat in London, Ont., and to the destruction of his political career, which just weeks earlier had looked so promising. There are some similarities, of course, with Trudeau’s Sunday election call, but also some very obvious differences. Both are summer elections — a time when people aren’t usually paying much attention to politics. This election is set for Sept. 20; Peterson’s was for Sept. 6. The main difference is Peterson had a majority provincial government and Trudeau has a minority federal government. Historically, governments with minorities that call early elections don’t tend to face the wrath of voters as do majority governments.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The first couple of days of the campaign so far have focused on the argument that Trudeau called an unnecessary election, since the set election date was slated for October 2023. “We’re finally at a point — thanks to the efforts of all Canadians who’ve stayed at home, got tested, got vaccinated — where we can see our loved ones, our friends and our families again,” Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole said in Ottawa. “We shouldn’t be risking that for political games or political gain.” New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh called Trudeau’s election call a “selfish summer election.” Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the separatist Bloc Québécois party, said the election is being held only for Trudeau’s “personal ambition” and is “irresponsible.” All of those comments are accurate, but will voters care? If they do care, how long will they care for? Like me, Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt was living in Ontario at the time of the 1990 Ontario election. That election swept the Ontario NDP led by Bob Rae into power, which ended up being one of the most disastrous, incompetent and damaging governments in Ontario’s history. Sadly, Rae did not call an early election. He stayed in power for more than four and a half years. Bratt says while the electoral spanking Peterson and his party received on that election day is the most often sited example of a government being punished for cynically calling an early election in a bid to secure power for longer, the other example is that of Alberta Premier Jim Prentice calling an early provincial election in 2015 that similarly ushered in another disastrous NDP provincial government.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Trudeau had to spend some time explaining why he was calling an early election because he couldn’t tell the truth — which is, ‘Me and my staff are looking at the timelines and the calendar and the polling and we feel this is the best chance we have to win,'” Bratt says. More recently, however, other Canadian provincial minority governments called early elections and were rewarded at the polls by voters. B.C. Premier John Horgan went to the polls one year early on Oct. 24, 2020 and went from a shaky minority government held up by the B.C. Green Party to a decisive majority government, winning 57 seats out of 87 available. One month earlier, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs called an early election for Sept. 14, 2020 and turned his coalition minority government into a majority government. Bratt points out that even federal majority governments have not been punished for calling an early election. Prime Minister Jean Chrétien went from winning the phoniest majority government in Canadian history in 1997 — with just 38 per cent of the vote — to increasing his seats and his popular vote in the 2000 election. “So, there are cases where people get punished for calling an election early, but those are rarer than where it makes absolutely no difference,” says Bratt. “I think Trudeau’s plan is to find a sweet spot where COVID is close to being over but not completely over, so there’s still goodwill over the government’s vaccine procurement and all of the economic supports, without thinking about how we’re going to pay all this money back.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Bratt also says with parliament being shut down for the summer, there is less likelihood of any new information being resurrected by a parliamentary committee on issues such as the WE charity scandal, the sexual misconduct scandals in the Canadian military and Trudeau’s other ethical lapses — including the SNC Lavalin scandal. What may still hound Trudeau, however, is calling an election when Afghans — who helped our troops and government officials — are now being left high and dry as they face death by the Taliban, which has essentially taken over the entire country. “This looks worse than the fall of Saigon,” said Bratt referring to the U.S. government pulling out of Vietnam suddenly and stranding Vietnamese citizens who helped the U.S. during that war. It’s happening again. “We’re culpable. We made a promise to these people and if we don’t get them out — some of them we have got out — but (for) others, it’s a death sentence. They’re going to be hunted down and their families are going to be hunted down,” said Bratt. Green Party Leader Annamie Paul called for Parliament to be recalled for an emergency session to address the crisis in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the capital of Kabul, suggesting such a recall during an election campaign was possible. Meanwhile, Trudeau was glad-handing and taking selfies on the hustings after his government squandered precious time dealing with this humanitarian crisis. It’s heartbreaking and shameful. But will Canadians care? Will they hold him to account? Is there any political leader out there who can? Postmedia Network

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie