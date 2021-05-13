





Photo by CHRIS SCHWARZ/Government of Alberta.

Article content The rebellion against the premier is no longer silent or anonymous. Todd Loewen, chair of the government caucus and MLA for Central Peace-Notley, resigned his post and demanded Kenney’s immediate resignation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Braid: A crucial MLA's call to quit means leadership crisis for Kenney Back to video “I know that many Albertans, including myself, no longer have confidence in your leadership,” he wrote on Facebook. “I thank you for your service, but I am asking that you resign so that we can begin to put the province back together again.” Loewen quickly got public support. Dave Hanson, the UCP member for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul, put up his own Facebook post. “Todd, I applaud your courage and stand behind your decision,” Hanson wrote. “I hear the same thing from our supporters in my area. I, along with many of our colleagues share in your frustration. “We, along with many Albertans, worked too hard to unite Conservatives to hand this Province back to the NDP. Thanks for taking a stand.”

Article content This has been building for weeks. The only question was when MLAs would go into full opposition to the premier himself, rather than just criticizing his response to COVID-19. A scheduled meeting of the UCP caucus was cancelled late Wednesday, for the second week in a row. Sessions of the legislature itself were also shut down for a third week. Initially, that was only supposed to last two weeks. Both cancellations looked like efforts to clamp down on a roiling leadership crisis that will be difficult for Kenney to manage. After Loewen’s letter became public Monday morning, however, a cabinet meeting was called, followed by a full caucus meeting. Late Wednesday afternoon, MLAs were debating whether to expel Loewen and another Kenney critic, Drew Barnes from Medicine Hat. Loewen is speaking for many in the UCP. Quite intentionally, he doesn’t mention the pandemic. Many UCP members feel their problems go far beyond COVID and will not disappear when it fades. There’s even a fear that Kenney’s unpopularity could turn the fall referendum on equalization into a public vote on his leadership. If the vote didn’t carry, Alberta’s claims for equalization reform could be quashed for many years. Loewen says: “We have faced persistent problems. The government’s response to a hostile federal government has been perceived as weak and ineffective. “Negotiations with physicians were not handled well. The government’s action on the eastern slopes did not align with the expectations and values of Albertans.”

Article content He echoed the frequent complaint that Kenney doesn’t respect his caucus members. “When the premier chooses not to listen to caucus, is it any wonder why the people choose to stop listening to the government? “Our supporters and those I represent can no longer tolerate this. These folks have not abandoned the principles and values of the UCP, but they have abandoned you specifically.” Loewen says while many Albertans united around conservative values, “we did not unite around loyalty to one man. “And, while you promoted unity, it is clear that unity is falling apart.” Kenney has so far given his MLAs leave to express their frustration over pandemic measures. But this time it’s about him, not policy. This is the third major challenge in little over a month. On April 7, 15 caucus members, including Loewen, sent a “joint letter to Albertans” rejecting government pandemic measures. The group of supporters swelled to 17. Two weeks later, Postmedia reported on a letter to Kenney that was circulating for signatures in the party. Started by members and presidents of UCP riding boards, it demanded Kenney’s immediate resignation. That letter said in part: “We do not believe you have the moral authority or trustworthiness to lead this party into the next election or to continue to deliver on important conservative priorities.” An organizer told me Thursday that the letter now has more than 600 signatures. The intention is to send it to the premier soon.

Article content Kenney says his members are free to voice dissent. He points to the U.K., where government members often argue and vote against the government. What he doesn’t mention is that caucus opposition has pushed prime ministers into retirement — Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May spring to mind. An unhappy Alberta conservative party will usually settle for a leader’s promise to resign after a leadership convention to choose a successor. In Alberta that happened to Don Getty, and even Ralph Klein. But a party revolt in 2014 also forced then-premier Alison Redford to resign on the spot. Kenney now faces widespread calls to quit immediately. These people want him out so they can install a new leader well before the next election, scheduled for 2023. This has to be resolved somehow, soon. It’s possible Loewen will be ejected from caucus. But that could lead to desertions. Kenney has great power as premier, of course. Unlike Redford, he is in firm control of the party apparatus. This is far from over; but whatever comes next cannot further impede public business. -by Don Braid/Postmedia Network

