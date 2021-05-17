Youth charged in death of Calgary police officer elects to be tried by a jury

Article content

The Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett will be tried by a Court of Queen’s Bench jury.

Student-at-law Christopher Hone appeared via video link in Calgary youth court Monday to make the election on behalf of Edmonton defence lawyer Bob Aloneissi.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Youth charged in death of Calgary police officer elects to be tried by a jury Back to video

Judge Nick D’Souza asked prosecutor Naina Singh if the Crown was okay to allow a student to appear on such a serious matter.

Singh said she and co-counsel Mike Ewenson have been in regular contact with Aloneissi and they were satisfied to allow a student to appear and make the election on how the accused will be tried.

“My instructions today are to enter an election of Queen’s Bench judge and jury,” Hone said.

D’Souza also asked whether the election would mean the accused will have a preliminary inquiry, but Singh said with the defence choice to have a Court of Queen’s Bench trial, the prosecution will file a direct indictment.