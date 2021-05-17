Youth charged in death of Calgary police officer elects to be tried by a jury
The Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett will be tried by a Court of Queen’s Bench jury.
Student-at-law Christopher Hone appeared via video link in Calgary youth court Monday to make the election on behalf of Edmonton defence lawyer Bob Aloneissi.
Judge Nick D’Souza asked prosecutor Naina Singh if the Crown was okay to allow a student to appear on such a serious matter.
Singh said she and co-counsel Mike Ewenson have been in regular contact with Aloneissi and they were satisfied to allow a student to appear and make the election on how the accused will be tried.
“My instructions today are to enter an election of Queen’s Bench judge and jury,” Hone said.
D’Souza also asked whether the election would mean the accused will have a preliminary inquiry, but Singh said with the defence choice to have a Court of Queen’s Bench trial, the prosecution will file a direct indictment.
Accused who select to be tried in the higher court are normally entitled to a preliminary inquiry, but the Crown can override that by filing a direct indictment, which has to be approved by the provincial attorney general.
The accused, now 18, is charged in connection with the New Year’s Eve death of Harnett, who was dragged along a northeast road during a routine traffic stop.
When Harnett fell off the vehicle he was struck by an oncoming car.
The accused was 17 at the time and therefore can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. It’s alleged he was the driver of the car.
Because he is charged with murder he was entitled to elect to be tried in youth court, face a Court of Queen’s Bench judge sitting alone, or a jury.
A second accused, Amir Abdulrahman, 20, whom police allege was a passenger in the vehicle, is also charged with first-degree murder.
He too was subject to a direct indictment and has a two-week jury trial set to begin Dec. 6.
Both Abdulrahman and the youth turned themselves in the day after the deadly incident and have remained in custody since.
The youth will appear in Court of Queen’s Bench on June 4 for the purpose of setting a trial date.
Both he and Abdulrahman have been in custody since their arrests, having both applied for and been denied bail pending trial.