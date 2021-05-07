





Share this Story: Wildfire west of Edmonton triggers overnight evacuation to Tomahawk community centre

Wildfire west of Edmonton triggers overnight evacuation to Tomahawk community centre Photo by Anna Junker/Postmedia

Article content A wildfire fuelled by peat moss and winds triggered a mandatory evacuation order just after midnight Friday, sending dozens of rural residents just west of Edmonton scrambling to the community centre in the tiny hamlet of Tomahawk. “At this point, we don’t believe we’ve lost any residences to fire. But right now we’re just monitoring the structures and we’re continuing to do fire attack,” said Parkland County Fire Chief Brian Cornforth Friday morning of the blaze about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton that spanned 1,000 hectares by 9 p.m. Thursday. It grew to 2,000 hectares Friday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Wildfire west of Edmonton triggers overnight evacuation to Tomahawk community centre Back to video “This is an area that has a lot of peat moss, it’s actually a commercially harvested crop out of this zone. So it’s peat moss that the fire has now gone into, so this will be a fire that’s a long time fight for us.” The evacuation order, first issued by Parkland County at 12:38 a.m. then updated at 1:36 a.m., telling residents to “leave immediately” due to wildfire, is for the area between Highway 22 and Range Road 63 and between Township Road 510 and Township Road 524.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content An earlier province-wide emergency alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Thursday as the wildfire that started around 5:30 p.m., aided by dry conditions and gusting winds, rapidly grew. Cheryl Fedorus and her family live on the edge of the evacuation area, next to Highway 22. While they have not been evacuated, she said they were up Thursday night preparing in case RCMP came knocking. “We were up all night, watching the red sky, packed an overnight bag for everyone in our household and your sentimental things like baby books and things that can’t be replaced, and just kind of waited,” she said. Some of her neighbours were hosing down their properties in case the fire reached them. The Fedorus’ stress eased a little when, around 5 a.m. Friday, her husband went out to talk to the RCMP stationed nearby. They told him they believed the fire was moving away from their area. “Then a few hours later it started to rain, so we’re just feeling a big sense of relief, even though the evacuation orders and nothing for our area has been lifted, I’m feeling much more relief and much better about things,” Fedorus said. Only when the rain come was when Fedorus said she managed to get a few hours of sleep. Fire crews on Friday were stationed on Range Road 63 just north of Highway 624. About 45 people have been registered as evacuees, but Cornforth said there could be more who went to stay with family and friends. About 60 firefighters, 35 fire apparatuses and two helicopters are helping to beat back the fire.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Though the wildfire is outside of the province’s Forest Protection Area, Travis Fairweather, an information officer with Alberta Wildfire, said crews received a request for mutual aid from Parkland County at 4:45 p.m. Thursday and sent six air tankers as well as a wildfire assessor in a helicopter. Alberta Wildfire remained on site Friday morning, providing heavy equipment and 20 wildland firefighters with air support available again as well, he said. Cornforth said crews are also working to restore power to the area after a number of power poles were destroyed. In an update to social media, Parkland County said due to the weather conditions, which includes rain, the county expects the fire to be contained by the end of the day. Drayton Valley RCMP are also reminding residents there is no re-entry plan in effect as crews continue to battle the fire. They will be notified when it is safe to return. “Right now, we need people to understand that our ability to keep their residence safe and secure depends on us keeping the area contained,” said Sgt. Erin Matthews, officer in charge of the Drayton Valley RCMP in a release. All roads within the evacuation zone are closed and RCMP said it is an offence to drive around barricades. Penalties could include a ticket or charges for doing so. The Friday evacuation order asked evacuees to register at the Tomahawk and District Sports and Agra Centre, and bring “identification, medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal items, important documents, household pets and pet care items if possible.” No cause of the fire has been determined at this time. Closer to home After dealing with numerous brush and grass fires earlier this week, the County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service recommended residents put burning on the back burner as conditions in the Grande Prairie Forest Protection Area are now listed as high. Alberta Wildfire has also issued an advisory.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie