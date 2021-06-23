Wildfire near Evansburg prompts evacuation, emergency alert west of Edmonton

Article content

An out-of-control wildfire in Yellowhead County between Evansburg and Wildwood has prompted an emergency alert and warning to evacuate.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday said residents along Highway 16, west of Highway 22, up to Highway 16A — including the Lobstick Resort Area — must evacuate immediately. Officials were setting up an evacuation centre at the Evansburg Arena.

In a tweet just before 6 p.m., Alberta Wildfire said the fire in the Edson forest area, nine kilometres west of Evansburg, was 40 hectares in size and moving south.

But by 8:20 p.m. it had more than doubled in size to 125 hectares after being pushed by the wind, according to Josee St-Onge, provincial information officer for Alberta Wildfire.

“But since the start of a fire, we have some air tankers that are now fighting from the air and that’s making a big difference. So we’re hoping that we’re going to see slower growth from now on,” St-Onge said.