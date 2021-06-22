Where the streets have new names, city council auctions off street names during Festival of Trees

“In the spirit of innovation and change the team at the Foundation would like to request that the City of Grande Prairie consider a gift in-kind donation of naming rights (as per the City of Grande Prairie policy 621) to the entrance roads to both hospitals,” the letter to council said.

In a letter last spring the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation asked the city to put up street renaming for silent auction items at last December’s festival.

Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation Major Gifts Officer Dawn Miller said the foundation was aware of other communities renaming roads, temporarily, as a gift in kind for major fundraising initiatives.

The roads, 105 Avenue at 98 Street and 109 Avenue on 108 Street, are sporting the names Dynamud Avenue and Reg Isley Way, respectively, as part of the city’s support for the Grande Prairie Hospital Foundation’s auction during the Festival of Trees last December.

The entry roads into Queen Elizabeth II and the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospitals are sporting new names.

“We would like to maintain this relationship into the future and continue to auction the naming rights off annually at the Festival. As per your policy, the City in partnership with the Foundation would have final approval of the naming.”

Last June, the city approved allowing the foundation to auction off the naming rights for the entrance to both hospitals and delegate the final approval of names to the Director of Infrastructure & Economic Development.

“Each year, we are always looking for something new and different that people are going to want to bid on,” Miller said. “Of course, the streets leading into the hospitals were the most likely ones to sell, and they are also high traffic (areas).

“They aren’t permanent. They are year-to-year. So we will auction them again this year. If we ever decide we aren’t going to do this, it just goes back to the street number. I guess they are kind of like a vanity plate.”

The city, which put up the signs earlier in the year, said the naming is purely symbolic..

“It is the city that puts them up,” Miller said. “We don’t have any say as to when they do it or when it goes up. They are going to try and do it around the same time every year, so the person gets the full year.

“If people are noticing, it probably went up this spring. It is just a temporary yearly thing. It can change. If it is someone new, they can switch it to whoever the bidders are. It was kind of a fun new auction item for us to have.”

Isley is a Grande Prairie businessman who owns Risley Steel Services and Dynamud is a Sexsmith-based logistics trucking company.