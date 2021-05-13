What's in the numbers: Grande Prairie Transit ridership taking a COVID-19 hit

Article content

According to Community Services Director Arlen Miller, ridership on Grande Prairie Transit’s buses is down due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller presented his findings to the Community Services Committee on Tuesday morning.

“(In regards to) our ridership, we are sitting at about 48 per cent on regular buses and 27 per cent for accessible transit,” Miller said of the current ridership percentage. “The numbers are still low but, hopefully, down the road, we get our clients back on the buses as well.”

Steve Harvard, Grande Prairie’s manager of Transit Services, clarified in an interview with the DHT on Wednesday, saying the number Miller referenced is a percentage of riders before the coronavirus pandemic.

“(The current ridership is 48 per cent) of what it was beforehand,” said Harvar. “I would like to put this in context as well: I have been in contact with other communities in western Canada. We have regular meetings, and we all share our information.