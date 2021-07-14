'We are going to lead Canada's economic recovery;' Premier Jason Kenney discusses the government's commitment to the Peace Country

“Obviously, COVID blew out the budget for us,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a phone interview with the Daily Herald-Tribune on July 6. “And we just saw a total collapse of energy and other tax revenues — we can’t continue to borrow ourselves — you can’t borrow your way into prosperity.

“The immediate challenge is that we have to get the economy back on track. I think a lot of that is happening (as) we are investing $10-billion a year in capital projects.”

Kenney said the Highway 40 twinning, new high school and hospital are also good examples of investment in Grande Prairie, adding the province should lead the nation economically this year.

“Alberta is leading Canada out of COVID, and I also believe we are going to lead Canada’s economic recovery,” Kenney said. “There are lots of signs of new jobs (and) new investment. I believe the Peace Country is going to lead Alberta in that economic growth.”

The premiere seems confident Alberta will lead the county in the post-pandemic economy.

“We have ground to catch up, but I do believe we are going to do it,” Kenney said. “Most of the think tanks have Alberta leading Canada in growth this year across the economy. Oil and gas prices are remaining strong. We’ve got over 100 rigs in the field, and that’s going to really help within the northwest.

“We have record lumber prices, maybe the best ever in that industry. Farmers are having some challenging weather, but prices are high, and they had their best revenue year province-wide ever in 2020. We’ve got lots of new diversification happening. We are hopeful about the Nauticol project in GP and huge multi-million dollar hydrogen investments, hi-tech, film and television.”