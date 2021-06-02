'We are dealing with a lot of trespassing calls:' Enforcement Services manager says
Grande Prairie Enforcement Services has seen an increase in calls during the first quarter of 2021, according to manager Kelly Kokesch.
”We are dealing with a lot of trespassing calls, but we are also trying to engage the community in the downtown core to call us on all those events as well,” Kokesch said.
Trespass involves people who come into a business and are not wanted in there by the business owner.
“There are a number of reasons,” Kokesch explained. “Whether it is past offences they have committed there, or they are a nuisance, or they are intoxicated. We have been encouraging businesses to call us. Many businesses and owners are frustrated with just trying to deal with that clientele. We are open to helping them with that problem.
“We are also, with the MOP team (Mobile Outreach Program) and us, we are trying to engage these people and get them in touch with services to hopefully offset the impact they are making. It is an opportunity for us to get a hold of (those causing the issues), have a conversation with them, and call the MOP team members or any other agency we can get them to engage or speak with, and hopefully offset them that day or maybe even have some really solid success.”
Enforcement services are making an impact.
“Although it may seem like we have a lot more calls, some 500 and some calls over the last year, I believe we are having much more success engaging that population as well,” Kokesch said.
On May 25 Kokesch told the Protective and Social Services Committee that he is pleased with how the department works with some of the city’s most vulnerable population.
“Enforcement Services continues to liaise with Mobile Outreach (Program), Community Social Development, Rotary House and St. Lawrence Centre,” Kokesch said. “I believe this spring is the most successful year we have had, since I have been here, in helping our homeless population.”