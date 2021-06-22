Volunteers Services Bureau: Volunteers of the Week

Article content

Volunteers of the Week

Wade Smith

Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market nominates Wade Smith.

“Wade is always willing to help with any job or issue that pops up at the market. We appreciate all of his help over the last few years.”

Anna Kniel

Jill Jardie nominates Anna Kniel.

“Anna is a valued volunteer at Lakeview Seniors Lodge in Clairmont,” Kniel said. “She is always willing to step in and lead the exercise classes that run twice a week at the lodge.”

Bev Burechailo

Jill Jardie nominates Bev Burechailo.

“Bev is a huge asset to the Lakeview Seniors Lodge in Clairmont,” Burechallo said. “She keeps the puzzle room organized for the residents. This is a big task and is appreciated by all who enjoy the room.”

Norma Zasandny

Jill Jardie nominates Norma Zasandny.

“Norma keeps the library at Lakeview Seniors lodge very organized,” Zasandny said. “She categorizes new books and ensures that the returns get sanitized and put back in the correct place. Thanks Norma for keeping our library looking so professional.”