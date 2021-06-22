Volunteers Services Bureau: Volunteers of the Week
Volunteers of the Week
Wade Smith
Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market nominates Wade Smith.
“Wade is always willing to help with any job or issue that pops up at the market. We appreciate all of his help over the last few years.”
Anna Kniel
Jill Jardie nominates Anna Kniel.
“Anna is a valued volunteer at Lakeview Seniors Lodge in Clairmont,” Kniel said. “She is always willing to step in and lead the exercise classes that run twice a week at the lodge.”
Bev Burechailo
Jill Jardie nominates Bev Burechailo.
“Bev is a huge asset to the Lakeview Seniors Lodge in Clairmont,” Burechallo said. “She keeps the puzzle room organized for the residents. This is a big task and is appreciated by all who enjoy the room.”
Norma Zasandny
Jill Jardie nominates Norma Zasandny.
“Norma keeps the library at Lakeview Seniors lodge very organized,” Zasandny said. “She categorizes new books and ensures that the returns get sanitized and put back in the correct place. Thanks Norma for keeping our library looking so professional.”
Tanis Radoux
Frontier College nominates Tanis Radoux
“Tanis has been an outstanding reading tutor with Frontier College. She adjusted well to reading with students online using zoom and is friendly, dedicated and encouraging with her student.”
Office Furniture & Supplies Needed
The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau in partnership with the Community Village is collecting used office items & supplies for an upcoming Furniture Fair to help local non-profit organizations in the community. Donating your items shows others you support the community; by helping an organization in need, and the environment; by keeping usable items out of landfills.
*Please note metal desks will not be accepted.
Businesses interested in donating please call (780) 538-2727 or email info@volunteergrandeprairie.com to arrange a drop off time.
Mental Health & Addictions Navigator Program
The Mental Health & Addictions Navigator Program offers support, tools and acts as a bridge connecting individuals to mental health resources.
For more information contact us at mhan@volunteergrandeprairie.com or visit https://wired2hire.ca/navigator.
The MHAN Program is supported by the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services.
SANE-ITIZER
GPVSB’s bi-weekly SANE-ITIZER newsletter provides helpful mental health information & available to read online at https://wired2hire.ca/newsletter/
Office Hours
Our office is open by appointments only Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment call (780) 538-2727 or email info@volunteergp.com.
Thank You
GPVSB would like to thank Prairie Disposal Ltd, Community Village, Grande Prairie Salvation Army, Canadian Tire, Citrus Catering & Pasifika Security Services for their support of the Non-Profit Community Shredding Party, held on June 11.