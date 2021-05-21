Victoria Day long weekend offers plenty of options for Grande Prairie residents
Article content
This weekend is the unofficial start to the summer as Victoria Day long weekend beckons once again
While the all usual options aren’t necessarily available, Grande Prairie area residents still have a few opportunities to make the most of things.
Victoria Day long weekend offers plenty of options for Grande Prairie residents Back to video
Weather
For the time being the forecast appears extremely promising, with Environment Canada calling for temperatures of 18, 21 and 22 Celsius for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday brings a chance of rain and a possible high of 16 Celsius.
Gardening and yard work
Often gardeners in the Peace Country wait until the May long weekend to plant their gardens as there is less of a risk of frost at night, the long daylight hours spur plants to grow.
This weekend is the perfect opportunity to carry on that tradition — something even COVID-19 restrictions can’t interfere with.
Whether it is a full vegetable garden, a raised flower bed or a patio planter, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to exercise that green thumb.
Advertisement
Article content
It is also an opportunity to get in the first of the usual spring/summer yard work done. Mowing the lawn and fertilizing it, washing down the siding on the house or cleaning out the garage or shed are all ways to end the week with a sense of accomplishment.
Out of town camping trips
If you want to test your luck, and feel like heading out of town for some camping, there are campgrounds at Demmitt Regional Park and Campground and Musreau Lake Provincial Recreation Area available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Several no-service areas along the Cutbank River south of Grande Prairie offer an opportunity to get away.
For day trips, the possibilities are endless, from Saskatoon Island Provincial Park to Kleskun Hills to the shores of the Wapiti River south of Grande Prairie.
The change of scenery can be refreshing and can improve your outlook for the coming weeks.
Once again, adhere to all provincial health restrictions and guidelines.
Stay at home options
If the price of gas or the lack of camping spaces have you staying home this weekend, and you want to enjoy the weather, there are options close by.
The trails in Muskoseepi Park offer the chance to get some exercise and fresh air by heading out for a walk or bike ride.
Neighbourhood parks offer parents an opportunity to run around with their kids or toss a ball around and enjoy some good old-fashioned family time.
Golf courses are also open for household members or two close contacts in the case of those who live on their own.
Cap off the day with a backyard barbecue, or if you have a permitted fire pit, you can enjoy a warm evening with a cold beverage watching the flames and catching up with members of your household.