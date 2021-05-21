Victoria Day long weekend offers plenty of options for Grande Prairie residents

Article content

This weekend is the unofficial start to the summer as Victoria Day long weekend beckons once again

While the all usual options aren’t necessarily available, Grande Prairie area residents still have a few opportunities to make the most of things.

Weather

For the time being the forecast appears extremely promising, with Environment Canada calling for temperatures of 18, 21 and 22 Celsius for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday brings a chance of rain and a possible high of 16 Celsius.

Gardening and yard work

Often gardeners in the Peace Country wait until the May long weekend to plant their gardens as there is less of a risk of frost at night, the long daylight hours spur plants to grow.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to carry on that tradition — something even COVID-19 restrictions can’t interfere with.

Whether it is a full vegetable garden, a raised flower bed or a patio planter, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to exercise that green thumb.