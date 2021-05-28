





Article content A curtain call is on tap for Mah’s Family Restaurant as the downtown eatery will be open to clients a little longer, the Daily Herald-Tribune was told in the early afternoon of May 28. The restaurant, originally scheduled to close this weekend, will remain open until the end of June or possibly even into July. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Update: Construction delays prolong the curtain call for Mah’s Family Restaurant Back to video Eric and Pam Ma* have operated the restaurant for the past two decades. Construction at the mall has been delayed, which will allow Eric and Pam to keep the downtown fixture running a little longer after discussions with their landlord. *(During immigration, the anglicized spelling of the family name varied with each person based on the immigration officer. Mah, Ma and Mar are all from the same family line and in the case of Eric and his brother Kennedy, each ended up with a different spelling of the family name.) “They haven’t come up with a date yet, but it sounds like they are probably going to be here for June and maybe July,” said Jeffrey Ma, Pam and Eric’s son, while providing some interpretation for the interview.

Article content The extension could prove to be a gift to those residents wanting to say goodbye to the business by eating there one last time. There is a good chance the province will enter Stage 2 of its “Open for Summer” re-opening in mid-June as the number of vaccinations rises and cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations fall. Stage 2 would allow restaurants to re-open for indoor eating for tables of six. “That is the hope for them too, that if the restrictions relax that people can come in and say a formal goodbye,” Jeffrey said. “It sounds like with the restaurant. It will be sometime around the end of June or July. They don’t know yet — sometime in the summer. It sounds like.” It has been good to hear how much their customers appreciate the pair said Jeffrey. “I think that the sentiment — my brother and I live outside of Grande Prairie, but we grew up in this restaurant too — really the sentiment is that they will be missed,” Jeffrey said. “My parents are very grateful for that in terms of all the support. It has been many, many customers over the years and many generations of customers as well. Some people came with their parents when they were growing up, and now they have become parents and are coming with their children. “My parents have really had the privilege to witness that for a lot of the clientele that they have served, so they are very grateful.” He added that the feeling is mutual. “I think that really has been the privilege and the honour that they have had in terms of serving the community and that relationship with the customers,” Jeffrey said. “I think it is being with the customers, but also seeing them through their various parts of their lives like alluded to being able to see them with their children who grow older and take on their lives as well. I think that is what they are going to miss the most is that relationship.

Article content “In terms of the clientele, the majority are (long-time) clients. Often when the clients come in, my parents know what their typical order is. There is a community that has been created that way, and there is a consistency that comes with that.” Eric took over the business in 1991 after working with his brothers Kennedy and Richard in the early 80s. The older brothers both moved on to other endeavours. “I have been with the customers for 30 years and my husband more than 30 years,” Pam said. “To the customers, I am so grateful. They are family. They are my friends. They are so nice and so very good. At this time, I know all the customers love us, and we are thankful for them.” Pam agreed the highlight is seeing the customers through their various stages of life and meeting grandparents, parents and kids. She added the customers often return to commemorate special memories they had through the years celebrating milestones at the restaurant. “We have had four or five generations of families grow up in the restaurant, “Pam said. “The customers have come here (to celebrate) so many parties.” Jeffrey added his parents have helped provide food for funerals for the families of customers who have passed away and have seen the families return year after year to celebrate their memories of spending time at the restaurant with their loved ones. “So many families and so many memories,” Pam said, adding customers will show her photos of family members and some of the memorable times.

Article content As for his parents’ plans, nothing is finalized yet. “My brother and I live in Edmonton and Calgary, so most likely, they will be spending more time with us as they retire,” Jeffrey said. “I don’t think they have a set date or anything, but I think they are looking at being able to relocate at some point.” As for some of the plans for the future, Pam said travel and visiting are in the future. “I think gardening and dancing and meeting other people as well,” Jeffrey said. “The restaurant has been open seven days a week for decades. For them, it is going to be new-found time for them to explore this chapter of their life.”

