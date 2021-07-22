This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Alberta’s top doctor says the majority of the province’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated or within two weeks of their first shot.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Unvaccinated Albertans are majority of COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths: Hinshaw Back to video

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who is Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said in a social media post that 96 per cent of Albertans who have tested positive for the virus since Jan. 1 hadn’t had two doses of vaccine.

She said 91 per cent of COVID-19 deaths and 95 per cent of hospital and intensive care unit admissions followed the same trend in the past month.

On Thursday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube similarly said on Twitter that 95 per cent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and those who were hospitalized were not adequately vaccinated.

Dr. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary, said Alberta is making good progress in combating COVID-19 but risks remain.

“We do still have almost a third of Albertans with no protection and that does pose a risk,” said Jenne.

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to have a problem. But this is very much like a dry forest. And there is a forest fire risk that if we do get an uptick, it can spread fast and far with low vaccine rates.”

Jenne said Alberta has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the country, despite previously leading the way.

Nearly 75 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose, while more than 60 per cent are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Ontario is nearing 80 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.