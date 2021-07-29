‘Unprecedented’: County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says effects of agricultural disaster could be widespread

Prolonged drought and heat conditions forced the County of Grande Prairie to declare an agricultural disaster on Monday, as crops continue to deteriorate.

“The effects of a difficult growing season are felt across our communities,” Leanne Beaupre, Reeve for the County of Grande Prairie said. “The county is joining other municipalities across western Canada with this declaration in the hope that the provincial and federal governments will take a collaborative approach to supporting the industry and individual producers.”

The reeve believes the effects on the community will be widespread as the region endures its fourth-straight year of difficult growing conditions.

“Agriculture is the number one economic driver in the county of Grande Prairie, and it will have an impact,” said Beaupre.

According to Beaupre, 2021 marks another year of inconsistent weather and moisture resulting in suboptimal growing conditions.

“It’s been a real struggle for our ag communities for the last five years,” said Beaupre, adding “I would say the last five years have been unprecedented.”

To Beaupre, the whole community could suffer as a result of lost spending dollars, as current yields aren’t sufficient enough for farmers to receive a return on their investment.

“If they have $1 in their pocket, they’re going to spend $1.50. So they really generate an impact on the economy,” said Beaupre.

According to Beaupre the agricultural system’s interconnectedness is further complicating the situation and creating a “snowball effect” across the industry.

As an example, Beaupre highlights difficulties producing hay and limited pasture growth, contributing to an overall lack of feed for cattle farmers, which could result in a potential culling of cattle herds.

“I personally know of an individual that got 800 bales off one field last year, and he was barely going to get 200 off of it this year,” said Beaupre.

Similar declarations have been made by a number of other municipalities in western Canada.

“This agricultural crisis is not just in the northwest, it is across the whole province, as well as across the Prairie Provinces,” Beaupre said.