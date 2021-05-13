





Article content The United Conservative Party caucus has booted out two outspoken MLAs from among their ranks after a public call for the premier to resign. Caucus voted Thursday evening to oust Drew Barnes, a long-time critic of the government’s COVID-19 policy, and Todd Loewen, who resigned as caucus chair after challenging Kenney’s leadership in letter posted on Facebook early Thursday morning. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. UCP caucus boots two MLAs critical of government, Kenney's leadership Back to video Kenney said both MLAs were removed so the government caucus can remain “strong and united” behind its leader. “There is simply no room in our caucus for those who continually seek to divide our party and undermine government leadership, especially at this critical juncture for our province,” he said in a news release. Kenney said he is proud to stand with his caucus as the government navigates the COVID-19 pandemic in a subsequent statement. Hours after Loewen, a senior UCP backbencher, called for Kenney’s resignation, he said many Albertans have lost trust in the premier. Rather than listening to their concerns, he said Kenney cancelled two caucus meetings without explanation.

Article content “I didn’t want to do this, I didn’t want to have to do this, but I feel that I had to in order to save this party and have this party continue on so that we can make sure the NDP aren’t re-elected in 2023,” said Loewen in a radio interview on 630 CHED. He added worries among caucus members about Kenney’s leadership began building long before the COVID-19 pandemic. “The MLAs speaking out is a symptom of an inner disease,” said Loewen, who added constituency board members have left in protest. “We need to do what it takes to stop the bleeding in the party — we need to get people back together, we need to have our constituency associations strong,” he said. In the letter, Loewen accuses Kenney and his government of weak dealings with Ottawa, ignoring caucus members, delivering contradictory messages, and botching critical issues such as negotiations with doctors and controversy over coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies. He does not mention the government’s pandemic response specifically. Loewen, the MLA for Central Peace-Notley, was one of 18 United Conservative backbench members to break with Kenney’s government in early April over health-care restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. They said the rules are needlessly restrictive and infringe on personal freedoms. On Thursday, David Hanson, UCP MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul, who was also among the 18, applauded Loewen’s stand. “I hear the same thing from our supporters in my area. I along with many of our colleagues share in your frustration. We, along with many Albertans worked too hard to unite Conservatives to hand this Province back to the NDP,” Hanson wrote in a Facebook post, although he did not explicitly call for Kenney’s resignation.

Article content Caucus did not remove Hanson. Former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean also weighed in on social media Thursday, sharing Loewen’s letter and calling the MLA one of the most principled people he has ever met. “He is only in politics for his constituents,” said Jean. Kenney has tolerated the open dissension for weeks, saying he believes in free speech and that the backbenchers are not in cabinet and therefore don’t speak for his United Conservative government. However, Loewen, a second-term legislature member, is the first to openly break with Kenney and call on him to step down. Loewen said he resigned as caucus chair so he can speak his mind. “Albertans perceive our government as out of touch and arrogant, and they expect our caucus to bring their issues of concern to the government. Many of us have tried to do so repeatedly only to be ignored and dismissed,” he said. While Kenney has been expressing concern about non-compliance with public health restrictions in Alberta recently, Loewen wrote that Albertans perceive the government as out of touch and arrogant. “When the premier chooses not (to) listen to caucus, is it any wonder why the people choose to stop listening to the government?” Loewen said. In late April, a letter circulating online among UCP party members called for Kenney’s resignation. Kenney’s government was engaged for more than a year in an acrimonious dispute with physicians after unilaterally tearing up the master agreement on pay and work rules with the Alberta Medical Association.

Article content There is still no new deal in place. Following a public outcry, the government also backtracked this year after quietly revoking a 44-year-old policy that had protected the eastern slopes and summits of the Rocky Mountains from coal mines. Loewen said he and his constituents still believe in the UCP, which is why he intends to remain inside the party tent to fight for it. “We did not unite around blind loyalty to one man. And while you promoted unity, it is clear that unity is falling apart.” There were rumours of a widening UCP internal breach two weeks ago when Kenney suspended the spring sitting of the legislature. Kenney said the move was to keep staff and legislature members safe from COVID-19. On Wednesday, the government extended the hiatus for another week until after the May long weekend. Loewen’s call comes a week after Kenney risked further pushback from the dissidents by imposing extra health restrictions along with stepped-up enforcement to stop soaring COVID case numbers that are threatening to swamp the health system and force doctors to triage patients. NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley said the government should not be focused on party disagreements, but rather reconvening the legislature to provide paid sick leave and address concerns about the contact tracing system and closure of some rural hospital emergency rooms. “We are talking about dysfunction (at) such a great level that we have to look at potentially shuffling the deck in the middle of one of the most unstable and challenging times in Alberta’s history,” said Notley.

Article content She would not speculate on political fortunes. “If I were to go down the rabbit hole of the punditry, I’d be succumbing to the same kind of self-interested drama that we’re seeing from UCP, and I don’t think that that’s what Albertans need, or frankly, need to see from any of their political leaders right now,” said Notley. Though both of the MLAs who spoke publicly Thursday are backbenchers in rural ridings, their dissension represents deeper divisions, according to Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams. “I think a lot of the UCP MLAs are looking to the next election and thinking they can’t win, and they’re frustrated that they’re not making any headway with making the kind of changes they need to win.” University of Calgary political scientist Melanee Thomas said a lack of consequences for party members who previously resisted government COVID-19 restrictions may have emboldened MLAs to push their opposition further. “The norm would be, if you’ve got a backbencher, especially a backbencher with such an important position as caucus chair coming out and saying to the leader, ‘You need to resign,’ the leader can just kick you out,” Thomas said. — With files from Jason Herring and The Canadian Press

