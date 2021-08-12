Trudeau planning to call snap election, sources say

OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning a snap election for Sept. 20 to seek voter approval for the government’s costly plans to combat COVID-19, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Trudeau is set to make the announcement on Sunday, said the sources, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Trudeau aides have said for months that the ruling Liberals would push for a vote before end-2021, two years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau only has a minority government and relies on other parties to push through legislation. In recent months he has complained about what he calls opposition obstruction.

Trudeau only has a minority government and relies on other parties to push through legislation. In recent months he has complained about what he calls opposition obstruction.

The Liberals racked up record debt levels as they spent to shield individuals and businesses from COVID-19. They plan to inject another C$100 billion ($80 billion) – between 3% and 4% of GDP – into the economy over the next three years.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 with a majority of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, but in 2019 he was reduced to a minority after old photos emerged of him wearing blackface.

“Circumstances have changed massively since 2019. We need to know whether Canadians support our plans for economic recovery,” said one of the sources.

Opposition parties say the election is both unnecessary and risky, given a worsening fourth wave of COVID-19.

“Mr. Trudeau has made his priority this selfish summer election and a try for a power grab,” New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said in statement emailed to Reuters.

Growth is set to rebound in the third quarter and Canada currently has one of the world’s best inoculation rates.

Investors are looking for signs that Canada’s next government could dial back the fiscal spending, with activity already on track to make a full recovery.