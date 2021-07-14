Town of Vulcan's new peace officer enjoys interacting with the public, likes to make contact with complainants immediately

Trudel began working for Town of Vulcan on June 1 and has been appointed as the municipality’s bylaw officer. She’s trained as a community peace officer (CPO) and will become the municipality’s CPO when she receives her appointment from the Alberta Solicitor General’s office.

“I like talking to people,” she said. “If I’m not in the office, I’m probably out trying to find something to do or somebody to chat with or figure out the problem areas in the community.”

Trudel says she tries to understand a situation first when dealing with a complaint.

“Just talking to people like they’re human beings works really well for me,” she said.

She also likes to make contact with complainants immediately.

“You’ve just got to let people know (that their complaint is being worked on), and be super open and work on your communication, because if not there’s just too many question marks,” she said.

Trudel worked for Alberta’s Ministry of Children’s Services in Lethbridge for a year and before that was a CPO in Spruce Grove. Before Spruce Grove, she was a CPO in Sylvan Lake, where she grew up.

“I like Children’s Services, but I’ve been law enforcement since I was 18 years old, so it’s just what I’m used to,” said Trudel, who currently lives in the Lethbridge area with her husband, Garrett Degenstein.

Trudel completed her criminal justice diploma at Lethbridge College and has been to two different academies for peace officer training. Trudel is qualified as both a Level 1 and Level 2 peace officer.