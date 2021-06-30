Town of Banff repeals outdoor mask bylaw, follows province on relaxing indoor masking

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The new bylaw taking its place, Bylaw 457, saw masking requirements on the pedestrianized section of the town end effective just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Indoor masking requirements will end on Thursday, in line with provincial relaxations.

Councillor Peter Poole was absent from the vote.

The one dissenting vote came from Coun. Chip Olver who expressed continued concern over the Delta variant spread in neighbouring communities, arguing repealing the indoor masking rule at the same time as the province could hurt local business.

“I would urge one of the councillors who voted in favour of this to change their mind and push their vote in order to allow to continue with indoor masking for a bit longer, and my reasons for that are to protect our front line staff and the rest of the residents in our community from the spread of COVID, especially the Delta variant,” she said adding one shot of vaccine is not as effective as two in fighting the variant.

“Just a little more time of staying strong with our indoor mask bylaw could make the difference. People who do feel sick still have to isolate, their close contacts still have to isolate and I think that some of our staffing is quite thin as businesses try to hire up and we could cause the closure of a business.”

Mayor Karen Sorensen said in hearing from the public, and with all points made at their Monday meeting, the only thing to do is move forward with the rest of the province.

“COVID has not disappeared. I encourage everyone to do what they’re comfortable with; wears masks when you want to wear a mask, socially distance appropriately, don’t go into busy places if that’s not something you’re comfortable with,” she said. “I’ve already had an email from my dental office saying they’re keeping their masks in place for their business so I think some businesses will decide to do that. Be respectful of whatever anybody else is deciding to do and be kind and be safe.”