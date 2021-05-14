Todd Loewen removed from UCP Caucus after calling for Kenney’s resignation

“I have tried, and many others have tried to get the message to the Premier that we are losing people. Losing good people within the party, losing some of our board members, and obviously, fundraising has been a disaster. Those are all signs that we are not representing the people we are supposed to. Over time this has been building, and just in the last few days, with the caucus meetings cancelled and just the turmoil and the dysfunction within the caucus, I just felt it was the time to do it. I had to pick some time to do it, and (Wednesday night) was that time.”

“This was an incredibly tough decision,” Loewen said. “I knew that the ramifications of this could be big, and they were (and) I accept that. But I felt it was important to represent my constituents and to be able to get the message to the Premier.

Todd Loewen put a lot of thought into his resignation from the United Conservative Party, the entire process starting when he posted a letter to his Facebook page at midnight on Wednesday critical of the leadership of Premier Jason Kenney.

The decision to resign as caucus chair and call for the Premier to step down was made with eyes open for the newly independent MLA for Central Peace-Notley.

Loewen said it was a difficult decision but a necessary one for himself, his constituents and the Albertans who were having difficulty supporting Kenney.

“As we went along, I think the trust has been lost between Albertans and the Premier,” Loewen said. “Just recently, the last two caucus meetings were cancelled. Caucus was not told why they were cancelled. Caucus is, of course, the opportunity for MLAs to be able to ask questions and get ideas of where the government is headed and to build briefings.

“Obviously not having caucus (meetings) hurts the MLAs, and it hurts the healthy communications that would happen within the caucus.”

On Thursday at 7:40 p.m., Loewen was voted out of the UCP caucus for his dissent, not an unexpected turn of events considering his poignant words directed towards Kenney’s leadership earlier in the day.

“I would have liked to have stayed in caucus and help this party grow and help it recover from the situation it’s in,” Loewen said. “That has always been my goal to make sure we are reelected in 2023 and make sure the NDP isn’t.

“As it sits right now, the polls are very clear that if an election was held today, the NDP would win, and we need a drastic change of direction to get us back on track. The way to do that is to build trust with Albertans, and this Premier is the one who has lost that trust. It was a real tough decision, and I realized the consequences could be there, just as they turned out, but I still felt I had to do the right thing.”

For Loewen, the past few days shouldn’t be looked at as a low point.

“It is disappointing but it is not a disaster,” Loewen said. “This is a start of a process, and hopefully, it is what the party needs to get things in shape and get back on track. I think it is necessary. We have to do something. We have to do something to get the direction changed and get things back on track.”