This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: 'These are not decisions we take lightly:' Hythe transition to hamlet status means job losses, change in services

'These are not decisions we take lightly:' Hythe transition to hamlet status means job losses, change in services Photo by Peter Shokeir/Postmedia

Article content Job losses are an unfortunate reality as the Village of Hythe transitions to hamlet status on Canada Day.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Provincial cabinet passed the community dissolution by Order in Council on June 9. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'These are not decisions we take lightly:' Hythe transition to hamlet status means job losses, change in services Back to video County administration reviewed staff positions for potential duplication with county positions and services. Four permanent and three seasonal employees receive or will be receiving an opportunity to transfer to the county. The county will eliminate four other positions as of June 30. “These are not decisions we take lightly,” said County of Grande Prairie CAO Joulia Whittleton. “It is important to note that the decision to eliminate these positions is not a reflection of the work of these employees and their service to the people of Hythe. These decisions were made as a result of duplication of work and our responsibility to manage tax dollars effectively.” Hythe Library staff transitioned to the county earlier in June. Many Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) services will continue to be offered in Hythe, including services and programs for children, youth, adults, families and seniors. These include the home support program and assistance with filling out forms and applications, such as those used to access benefits. Effective July 1, any programs available to county residents will be accessible to Hythe residents. Residents can access FCSS services by calling 780-532-9727 extension 2400. The county added an additional Summer Youth Program in Hythe. For more information on this July 13-15 program, visit https://www.countygp.ab.ca/en/play-and-explore/summer-camps.aspx.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content All other FCSS services provided in Hythe and not currently offered by the county are being evaluated. Any bylaws and policies enacted by the village will remain in effect until the county council officially votes to rescind or amend them, as per an Alberta Municipal Affairs order. Residents of the area will notice that the village office will be closing on June 30, and services will instead be offered at the County of Grande Prairie Administration offices in Clairmont, eliminating duplication of services. “There are many factors to consider related to the dissolution,” said Whittleton. “This includes the continued delivery of service, duplication of County services, the use of taxpayers’ dollars, and the long-term well-being of the County, which, as of Thursday, will include the hamlet of Hythe.” The hamlet will be represented at the council table by Councillor Linda Waddy, until the election of a new county council in October. “The electoral boundaries will be Division 7,” County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre said. “The order in council also says that anyone that has put their nomination papers in (for village council), because nominations opened on January 1 this year, they would automatically be eligible to run in Division 7 for the County of Grande Prairie councillor (position).” The village’s dissolution came about at the end of March in a vote in which residents overwhelmingly approved the action by a 239-12 tally.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The vote resulted from a viability review requested by the village council in April 2020. Rising costs to operate and repairs to infrastructure put a significant burden on ratepayers, possibly resulting in a 150 per cent increase in taxes if the residents had not voted to dissolve. “We’ve been working on this with Municipal Affairs and the village council for a while and we are trying to make this as seamless transition and welcome the residents of Hythe into the County of Grande Prairie,” Beaupre said. There is still work required before the county absorbs Hythe, including tax collection. However, the village has already distributed tax notices under its soon-to-be former status. “Our administration has been working behind the scenes with the village’s administration just to understand what all the assets are and the liabilities that are out there,” said Beaupre. “Of course, because it is tax season, the Village of Hythe has sent out their tax notices that are to be payable to the village. “The transition on July 1 will be a little bit different because the Village of Hythe itself has a deadline for their taxes payable by July 31 whereas the County of Grande Prairie, ours are due June 30. The transition may take a little longer just because of that. So we have to run our accounting systems simultaneously for a few months just to transition everything over.” Residents of Hythe can keep up with the transition by clicking on the subscribe button in the lower right at www.countygp.ab.ca/hythe.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Grande Prairie