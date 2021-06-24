The Young at Art contest exposes developing photographers

Hosting the contest for youth “excites us and gets us involved in the community,” the local photographer explained. “It is a way to give back and sparks an interest in the kids in photography which is super-cool to see.”

“We started the younger category (12 and under) four years ago. We used to have an event that went along with it, but with COVID, we don’t do the event, and we just decided we want to carry on with the photo contest.”

“This is our seventh annual besides the COVID year,” Sedore said. She added with so many unknowns in 2020 and students out of school, the company decided to hold a contest. “We used to just do the older category (13-18), and now we do the two categories.

Tanya Sedore of Tanya Sedore photography has sponsored the Young at Art photo contest for seven years. Like the space between frames on a negative, COVID in 2020 resulted in an unscheduled break.

An annual photo contest sponsored by a local photographer is exposing young people to the craft.

The contest is proving popular with students.

“We had about 75 (entries) this year, which is just about the most we have ever had,” Sedore said, “We just want to see that number grow and see more kids interested in it.”

This year’s winner in the Under-12 category was Ivy Calder, a Grade 4 École Montrose student, who won with her entry Losing My Marbles.

“I like to take photos and edit them,” Calder said about the reason she decided to enter the photo contest, adding she enjoys working being creative no matter what the medium “because I can almost make anything out of being creative.”

Calder explained the reasoning behind the subject of her winning photograph.

“I had an old marble sack, and I wanted to enter this contest and do a picture with marbles,” she said.

Sedore said there are no themes given to the entrants. They can submit whatever they want, which is an opportunity to showcase what interests them.

“I love to see the younger kids (photos) come in,” Sedore said. “I like to see what they are photographing without the parent influence. We just open it up. There is no theme whatsoever, which makes it a little harder to judge, but it is just nice to see what the kids come up with on their own.”

Some of those who enter use cameras while others use phones which Sedore believes is great.

“It is all over the board, but you can be creative with whatever tool,” she said.

The winner of this year’s 13-18 category is Leah Haynes, a Grade 9 photographer at PWA, who coincidentally won the under-12 division in 2019 when the contest was last held. Her winning entry “Addicted” depicts a young woman hooked up to coloured IV bags bearing the logo of various social media companies.

The annual photo contest is open to all students from schools within a 100-km radius of the city.

“A lot of times, people don’t know that and are asking me,” Sedore said. “We just ask that they are around so we can present them with their prize package.”

This year the contest also saw an uptake in home-school students entering the competition too.

Sedore hopes it spurs an ongoing interest in photography in the young people who enter the annual contest.

“It is really cool to see some of my younger winners were ‘Before I never had an interest until I won your contest and now I am interested in photography,’” Sedore said. “They just play around for fun. They don’t know what they don’t know. So they are just having a good old time with it.”