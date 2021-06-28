Article content

The County of Grande Prairie wants input from residents and ratepayers at an online session on the Highway 40 West FireSmart Project.

Recently, a professional forester has been visiting public lands to assess the project area, develop maps, and create a plan for managing the vegetation in the area.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The County of Grande Prairie hoping Firesmart online session sparks input Back to video

The study results will be made public at the session, and all input by residents and area stakeholders will be brought back to council in a report.

The online session runs 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 29.

The 1,100-hectare project area encompasses the region west of Highway 40 and north of the Wapiti River, including the Ranch, Dunes West, Deer Ridge Estates, and Mystic Ridge south of Deer Run Estates and Park Meadows.

“The county will use the detailed analysis from the professional forester to inform its approach to wildfire mitigation on public lands in the Highway 40 West area,” said Dan Lemieux, Director of Community Services.