The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie unveils new exhibit containing works from Picasso and Chagall

The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie unveiled their “Passion Project” exhibit Wednesday, which features a collection of works from renowned artists Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall.

According to Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s Executive Director Jeff Erbach, the exhibit is called “Passion Projects,” because subject matter portrayed by the two artists in this exhibit represent themes they were passionate about.

In the case of Picasso, it was bullfighting, and in the case of Chagall, the Old Testament was a prevailing theme in his work.

“We’re excited to provide an opportunity for people to come and experience something that hopefully is inspirational to them,” said Erbach.

The exhibit contains 61 pieces in total, 41 Picasso pieces that feature bullfighting, and 20 of Chagall’s pieces that feature the Old Testament.

Art pieces in the exhibit are on loan from the National Gallery of Canada, and according Erbach, the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie was able to procure these significant pieces due to the skill of their team.

“This is part of us being a national class museum, which not everyone knows, we are able to collect and exhibit work to the highest of national standards,” said Erbach, adding “because of the quality of staffing here at this museum, and because of our facility, we’re able to do this kind of work.”

The exhibit is free, and these pieces will be on display from Sept. 30 to Jan. 9.

Erbach says the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie receives operational funding from various levels of government, and this exhibit was made possible from a combination of funding from the Sargent Family Foundation endowment fund, as well as partnerships through the Grande Prairie Regional Tourism Association.

Mayor Jackie Clayton, Reeve Leanne Beaupre and Reeve Dale Smith were also on hand to help celebrate the “Passion Projects” exhibit.

“Our government supporters pride themselves on being able to support us as a free admission facility,” said Erbach, adding “because access to art is really important, if you put up too many barriers for access, you’re not having the same impact.”