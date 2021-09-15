Teacher and former lawyer Jennifer Villebrun is the NDP candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie

Jennifer Villebrun is the NDP candidate for Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, and this is her fourth time running for federal office, three times for the NDP and once for the Green Party in 2008.

“I’ve always been interested in politics, and one of the things I have felt about this region, right from when I was fairly young, is that we’ve always tended to go for the same party,” said Villebrun.

“I really feel that’s meant we’ve missed out on a lot of opportunities,” said Villebrun, adding “I feel that they have just taken for granted this region will support whatever they do.”

Villebrun grew up in the Peace Region, has lived in Grande Prairie, and she practiced law between Grande Prairie and High Level for a number of years. Recently, she retired from practicing law and has now transitioned into teaching at a small school in High Prairie.

Villebrun is running for the NDP again because she really wants to be part of the party that she believes helped people get the necessary supports they needed during the pandemic.

“I know when we look at COVID, the NDP party was significantly involved with pushing to get CERB increased, and to ensure that people had resources during this difficult time,” said Villebrun.

Another one of the biggest reasons she’s running for the NDP is their strong stance on Indigenous issues.

“There’s a lot of communities up here, when we look at first nations, who still need a number of resources like water, and appropriate infrastructure resources,” said Villebrun, “and that for me is a priority because I’m of Indigenous heritage.”

According to Villebrun, another huge piece of the NDP’s platform for this election is the party’s focus on making life more affordable.