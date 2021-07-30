Taking the rancour out of govenment; local politicians sign a pledge to clean-up dysfunction

Grande Prairie municipal candidates are being encouraged to sign a pledge to keep personal attacks, big money, and non-local issues out of this year’s municipal election.

“For me, federal and provincial politics is often more about partisan is winning, than leaders building better communities,” said Dylan Bressey City of Grande Prairie Councilor.

The Grande Prairie municipal election is set for Oct. 18.

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) has drafted a voluntary Local Democracy Pledge it says will help maintain thoughtful discourse, transparency and commitment to local issues.

Earlier this week in Grande Prairie, seven municipal candidates signed the Local Democracy Pledge, including Councillor Bressey. Several other candidates have indicated an intention to sign the pledge, including Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

AUMA hopes the pledge can maintain a productive political environment by asking candidates to focus on issues municipal politicians can influence, reject endorsements by third party advertisers, commit to a pre-election disclosure of donations and engage in respectful behavior.

While Morishita maintains that overall, municipal politics are respectful, he says they are struggling to attract candidates due to political toxicity.

“It’s just been really difficult…more and more difficult to attract candidates, and people are reconsidering whether they should run or not, just because of the difficult situations that are sometimes presented by some of the discourse,” said Morishita.

This initiative is a move by municipalities in Alberta to look at ways to minimize potential negative outcomes after the provincial government made a number of changes last year to the Election Act via Bills 45 and 29.