Photo by Gordon Anderson / Daily Herald-Tribune

Article content Even in today’s challenging environment, where money can be in limited supply, there’s no limit on the capacity for generosity. Grande Prairie resident Cecil Pizzey bought six power-soccer chairs for the Swan City FC power-soccer program. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Swan City FC receives a significant donation to its power-soccer program Back to video Including shipping, the entire cost came in at approximately $74,000, local accounting firm Fletcher Mudryk LLP picking up the shipping cost, the chairs delivered from the State of Minnesota. “There was a tear in my eye, for real, when Corrie Funk called to tell me,” Swan City technical director Claude Bolton said. “I talk a lot, but on that day I was a little speechless. I didn’t know what to say.” Funk is the Power Soccer lead for Swan City FC. Swan City officially took over the stewardship of the Wolverines Wheelchair Sports Association power soccer program in late September of last year. Pizzey didn’t have a lot to say, his act of giving more potent than his actual number of words.

Article content But his words had impact, nonetheless. “I wanted to see the sport succeed in Grande Prairie,” Pizzey said, segueing into talk about competitiveness and being the best. “These chairs will help Grande Prairie launch to the next level of play. So, to play internationally would be the ultimate goal at a high, competitive level.” The largesse shown by Pizzey propelled the program further ahead, while removing the generosity variable from the traditional fundraising methods. These particular models cost approximately $10,000 per. “We had arranged with Funk to have fundraising every year to raise enough money for one chair a year and we would have six (fundraisers) in six years,” Bolton said. “Now, we’ve taken six years worth of work, or one aspect of it, and put it into three months to get all this done.” Pizzey did the research and ordering himself in November of last year. The order arrived in Grande Prairie about a month ago. Funk was made aware of the order in December. “(I was) overwhelmed, so ecstatic,” Funk said. “I couldn’t believe it was going to happen. Just having so (many) shut downs and so (many) closures, it was a light, a new start for (this year). We’re going to launch the program, we’re going to have the proper equipment.” When Bolton took the technical director job back in mid-October of 2019, he wasn’t reticent about sharing his long-term goals. The former employee of the Vancouver Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer wanted a program that developed solid individuals off the pitch, just as much as he wanted the club to be competitive on the pitch. Bolton also wanted the program to becoming a northern Alberta hub for the many variations of the beautiful game.

Article content This happy development is a significant morale boost, further legitimizing Bolton’s ambitious goals for this particular piece of the overall puzzle. “This donation will put us on the map in the country, in regards to power soccer,” Bolton said. “There are three provinces involved in power soccer with Alberta, B.C. and Ontario. They will quickly become aware of what we’re doing here. This a huge shot in the arm. Being a centre of development, whether that’s hosting tournaments, provincials, or nationals one day, we have a shot at that now.” And just as important for Bolton, this far-reaching act of generosity is affirmation the club is doing right by this program “Pizzey, who is part of our power-soccer program, (if he thought) this wasn’t going anywhere he might not have made the donation,” Bolton said. “He’s been part of the program and saw what our intent was.” And for Funk, the donation has personal significance to her family and, coincidentally, her thoughts run congruent to what Bolton desires for the Wolverines program, and the overall soccer program in general. “I have a daughter in the (power-soccer) program and for her, at 15-years old, to be able to develop in the proper equipment and go as far as she possible can: provincially, nationally, internationally, that’s her goal,” Funk said. “As a parent, that was extremely exciting that someone would be so generous to donate to our program and also to my family.”

