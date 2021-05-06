Student art installation brings Red Dress Day to forefront

Article content

A drive-by art display at St. John Paul II Catholic High School put the issue of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women into the spotlight on May 5.

The installation was the brainchild of Rachelle Bell, the Indigenous liaison at the school, to commemorate Red Dress Day.

Red Dress Day was a project started by Jamie Black, a Métis artist in Winnipeg, to provoke conversation about absence by hanging a red dress to instigate discussion and raise some questions about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

“I took her idea and brought it to staff and said ‘Since we are an arts-based school, I would love to do a large-scale art installation using this as a basis,’” Bell said. “So our options classes, most of them, and our English classes were on board.”

Students from Grades 8-12 took part in creating the project.

more to come …