Photo by Marie Conboy/ Postmedia.

Article content A long line of 215 teddy bears were placed pinned to posts along the Trans Canada Highway near the Highway 40 overpass on June 4. A grassroots group from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation community, who had family members who were sent to residential schools, organized the event and the collection of teddy bears and orange ribbons, and a small smudging ceremony that took place to honour the tragic loss of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stoney Nakoda families remember the lost children of residential schools Back to video Chris Goodstoney, who works with Stoney Nakoda consultation, said he was very disappointed by the Premier Jason Kenney’s reaction to acknowledge to residential schools in Alberta. “It’s shameful that he has defended the architects of residential schools. He has showed he is not in touch with many issues, and people in his own party see this as well. “When it came to residential schools our Premier did not ask the right questions. The right questions are; are we trying to change Canadian history? no, we are not. Are we trying to rewrite history? no, we’re not. We are just asking for acknowledgement and peace, justice and truth,” said Chris Goodstoney.

Article content “Many Canadians, even around the world, they don’t know what happened here exactly. “This mass grave is just the tip of the iceberg with truth and what’s happened. This carried on until the 1990s, so there are people still alive that need to face justice,” he said, noting Gordon’s Indian Residential School in Punnichy, Saskatchewan, the last federally operated residential school to close in 1996. “Premier Jason Kenney should have commented on these people that still need to face justice. By not doing so he defends architects of residential schools. As the leader of our province he should have been more compassionate to these elders and to the survivors of residential schools.” He added that he was grateful for the support of the surrounding communities for attending the ceremony and helping to put up the teddy bears along the highway. “When people hang up the bears it shows that they are interested in understanding the truth. People need to understand that this was prolonged abuse that took place over tens plus years to children.” There was a residential school located right next to the townsite of Morley from 1880 to 1908, operated by Methodist missionaries and it was called the McDougall Orphanage and Training Institution on the Stony Reserve near Morley. According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in 1926 a new residence was constructed and classes were held in the local United Church. In 1947 Indian Affairs issued guidelines for the strapping of students in response to an incident in which students at the Morley school were beaten on the head. Five years later a fire inspector concluded the school was a firetrap. The school was closed in 1969.

Article content Amanda Goodstoney, a crisis support worker with Morley health, was one of the organizers of the ceremony on Friday. She spoke about the trauma her mother experienced as a survivor of the residential school in Morley. “As a child, I didn’t understand what happened to my mother and why she could never hug me. She didn’t know how to show me love. When I was older my grandmother explained to me that my mother was taken when she was 4-years-old to a school. “She never talked about it, and I don’t try to talk to her about it because she would have to revisit her trauma. This week with the recent discovery of the Kamloops Indian Residential School she cries all the time now and she fearful and scared,” said Amanda Goodstoney. “For the Catholic Church not to apologize to us after all this time makes me question their faith. We are waiting for years for them to say sorry, and to say how can they try and fix this.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that as a Catholic, he’s “deeply disappointed” in how the church has responded to the residential schools tragedy, and he called on Catholics across the country to speak with their local church leadership about taking responsibility. Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau singled out the Catholic Church for not formally apologizing for its role in running residential schools, and for resisting calls to release documents related to the schools it operated.

