Spearphishing 2 will shoot on location near Grande Prairie this Saturday

A film crew for the thriller Spearphishing 2 will be shooting just south of Grande Prairie during the afternoon of Aug. 21.

“We’re super happy, and everybody’s super excited to be coming,” said Tim McKort, writer and director of the film.

Spearphishing 2 will be McKort’s 10th film, and he is also known for the Sure Shot Dombrowski series.

McKort says Spearphishing 2 will have more action than the first installment, and the sequel will give fans of the first film and new viewers alike, a chance to dive right into the action.

“I think the sequel is going to be even better. It’s got more action, and we don’t have to get into as much story as we did with the initial project,” said McKort.

The films follow Colt Hanson, an Afghanistan war veteran played by Alex Gallant, who is working as a police officer in a small town. Gallant’s character is thrust into an action-adventure when Russian operatives arrive in town intent on hacking the Canadian elections.

“People really loved when the movie gets into the action sequences,” said McKort, adding “people are just gravitating towards those kinds of sequences.”

McKort and his crew have been filming since the beginning of August in various locations in and around northern Alberta. The crew will be filming an Afghanistan war flashback scene in the sand dunes during Saturday’s shoot.

The first Spearphishing film was officially released earlier this summer and since the premiere, the film has been showing at Cineplex, Magic Lantern and Landmark theatres over the past few weeks.

“The reviews have been awesome, everybody that has seen it has enjoyed the pace of the movie,” said McKort.

McKort is also looking for local businesses and volunteers to get involved with Spearphishing 2.

“I try and get people to understand that it’s a real travelogue for Grande Prairie. It’s a real opportunity for people to, and I think an inexpensive way, to image and brand in a movie that lasts for years,” said McKort.

If local businesses and volunteers are interested, they can email McKort at westerndirectives@shaw.ca